RE: Proposed medical centre in the CBD.
It is very disappointing to learn the proposed medical centre could be built in the Bathurst CBD.
Many agree we do need such a facility but not in this chosen location.
How many councillors or the developer researched other similar facilities in NSW?
READ ALSO:
Medical centres such as this proposed facility are usually built in conjunction with a public hospital.
This has happened in Orange and several locations in Sydney.
It would be rare to find a facility such as this proposal in the CBD of any city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.