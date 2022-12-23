Western Advocate

Bathurst Bushrangers among the five clubs to receive council funding

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
December 23 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Bushrangers is one of five sporting clubs that will receive a grant. Picture by Chris Seabrook

FIVE Bathurst sporting clubs will gain new and improved equipment and facilities following the approval of their submissions to the Council Sporting Grants scheme.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.