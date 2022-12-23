FIVE Bathurst sporting clubs will gain new and improved equipment and facilities following the approval of their submissions to the Council Sporting Grants scheme.
Bathurst Regional Council has approved $15,111 worth of grant submissions to be distributed to the Bathurst City Croquet Club, Bathurst Bushrangers ARFC, Bathurst Giants AFL Club, Bathurst Hockey Association and Bathurst Pony Club.
Each year, council allocates up to $20,000 to fund the management plan for the Sporting Grants Program, promoting the advancement of sport in the Bathurst region.
Each club submitted an application to fund various projects to the Bathurst District Sport and Recreation Council (BDSRC) to be reviewed.
The Bathurst City Croquet Club will receive $4396 to purchase hoops and accessories.
The Bathurst Bushrangers ARFC requested $1000 for a point-of-sale system to be installed in the bar area.
The Bathurst Giants AFL Club will spend $2915 on the installation of an underground sub main and a 20A outlet for a food van.
The Bathurst Hockey Club is set to gain $4200 to purchase picnic tables, and the Bathurst Pony Club will spend its $2600 on polocrosse coaching equipment.
Council says its sporting grants scheme has been developed to assist sporting clubs in Bathurst, that use council facilities, in undertaking specific works or purchasing much-needed equipment.
Any sporting organisations affiliated with the Bathurst District Sport and Recreation Council are eligible to apply.
While a total of seven applications were made for the latest round of the scheme, council says only five were accepted due to two being non-conforming submissions.
