In praise of the smaller things in this big, busy city

AMID all the big things happening in Bathurst - big new housing estates, big new commercial developments on the Great Western Highway, a big investment in new lanes on the Great Western Highway itself - it is easy to miss some of the smaller things.
But it's those smaller things that are often more revealing about our complex, character-filled city.
When a group of women gathered at the Macquarie View tennis courts in West Bathurst recently to celebrate the reopening of their clubhouse, they were in a humble building that hundreds (possibly thousands) of locals would drive past each week but which few would have stepped inside.
Some of those passing by might have noticed that there was a renovation going on in recent months - worth around $175,000 in the end, provided by council - but they couldn't possibly have known how much it would mean to the club's dedicated members.
Likewise, those in the vicinity of the Cathedral of St Michael and St John last Monday afternoon might not have known that a sculpture was being unveiled to celebrate the city's long links with the Sisters of Mercy religious order.
Members of the city's Catholic community - young and old, all complaining cheerfully about the unseasonable cold - watched as a bronze likeness of Sisters of Mercy foundress Catherine McAuley was revealed to add to the city's stock of public art.
In Kings Parade over recent Fridays, beaming Kelso High and Bathurst High students and their proud parents marked the end of year 10. Up on Mount Panorama, deputy mayor Ben Fry caught sight this week of an albino wallaroo joey.
At Eglinton last weekend, Santa continued a long tradition when he travelled about in an historic fire truck to meet the village's children - some of whom are recent arrivals in one of the city's boom residential areas.
These are the little stories that make up the overall story of our big, increasingly bustling city.
It's a city of multi-million-dollar development proposals and heated heritage debates, population pressures and major infrastructure announcements, controversies and crises.
But it's also a city of tucked-away tennis clubs and Friday night formals and a chance encounter on your morning walk - the stuff of life.
It's worth remembering that at any time of year, but it's particularly worth remembering at Christmas. It's a city of many stories and we're lucky to live here.
