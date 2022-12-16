DID someone call The Doctor?
In the biggest coup in the the history of the Bathurst 12 Hour, the man considered the best MotoGP rider of all time - Valentino 'The Doctor' Rossi will be on the grid for 2023.
It has been confirmed that Rossi, the only rider in history to win 125, 250 and 500cc MotoGP World Championships, will be behind a wheel of a BMW in the Bathurst enduro.
Rumours had been circulating Rossi would be headed to Mount Panorama since it was announced that BMW M4 GT3 would make its southern hemisphere debut at the Bathurst 12 Hour for Team WRT.
Now 43-year-old Rossi, who retired from MotoGP in 2021, tested the new M4 at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit earlier this year for Team WRT.
The Italian star also stated he would remain with Team WRT - the 2018 Bathurst 12 Hour victors - in 2023.
"This year I raced with the Audi but next year I will be in the BMW," Rossi said earlier this year.
"I will become a factory driver and I am very happy. I have already tested the car, I will remain in the same team as last season. We are only changing cars.
"It is beautiful, very modern, twin-turbo, bigger than the Audi. It seems easier to drive."
On late Friday afternoon the rumours were proved correct. Team WRT confirmed Rossi will be part of its driver line-up for the February 3-5 event.
He will share the wheel of a BMW carrying his iconic #43 with experienced GT endurance drivers Maxime Martin and Augusto Farfus Jr.
Martin previously drove in the Bathurst 12 Hour in 2020, while Farfus will make his fourth appearance in the enduro next year.
Bathurst 12 Hour event director Shane Rudzis knows how big it will be having Rossi on the grid of the international race.
He calls it "one of the most significant driver announcements in Bathurst 12 Hour history."
"Valentino Rossi is one of the biggest names in the world of motor sport and we're proud that the Bathurst 12 Hour will be his first experience of Mount Panorama," he said.
"Having had so much success here on two wheels, Valentino has an enormous Australian fan base and we are prepared for a significant increase in attention as a result of his entry.
"We are thankful to BMW, WRT, Valentino and his team for making it happen - and we can't wait to welcome him to Mount Panorama next February."
Rossi first signed with Belgian outfit Team WRT for the 2022 season.
He competed in the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint and Endurance Championships, including placing 17th the famous Spa 24 Hour race.
"Everybody knows that I have always been a great car racing fan, and that I have always been interested in racing on four wheels once my MotoGP career would come to an end," he said when joining Team WRT.
"Now I am completely available to devote myself to a car racing program at a high level, with the right professional approach."
Team WRT has become one of the most successful GT and endurance racing teams in Europe, having won the 24 Hours of Nurburgring, Dubai 24 Hour and the Suzuka 10 Hours as well as the Bathurst 12 Hour.
However, a second victory at Mount Panorama is most certainly on the team's hit list.
Team principal Vincent Vosse said: "It's a perfect time to show our people the BMW M4 GT3 in full race gear".
"We are terribly excited at what is ahead of us and can't wait to be hitting the track."
The Bathurst 12 Hour is Rossi's debut at Mount Panorama, but the nine-time world champion won't be the first motorbike star to race on four wheels at the iconic 6.213 kilometre circuit.
Wayne Gardner, the 1978 500cc world champion, drove in 11 editions of the Bathurst 1000.
Casey Stoner, Daryl Beattie, Gregg Hansford and Troy Bayliss are also on the long list of world championship level riders who raced a car at Bathurst.
Team WRT's second car in the Bathurst 12 Hour will be led by 2018 victor Dries Vanthoor.
He'll be partnered with South African Sheldon van der Linde and 21-year-old Belgian rising star Charles Weerts.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.