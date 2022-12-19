THERE are fears that the proposed Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre (BIMC) will "open the floodgates" for more oversized development in the city centre.
Bathurst Regional Council has resolved to amend its Local Environment Plan (LEP) with a site-specific clause that would support an integrated medical centre and associated car park at heights of 29 and 21 metres respectively.
The BIMC building would also be permitted to have a floor space ratio of 2.6:1, which is greater than the existing planning controls in the LEP.
While the amendment supports the desired size of the buildings, it does not grant development consent.
Before councillors made their decision on December 14, they heard from community members in a public forum.
Among the concerns some community members raised was that permitting the height variation would set a precedent and lead to more proposals that don't comply with the planning controls in the LEP, particularly with regards to height.
Should the BIMC proceed as planned, it would be 17 metres higher than the height restriction for the central business district.
Chairman of the Bathurst branch of the National Trust, Wayne Feebrey, wanted to see the planning controls respected by developers.
"Developers must not continue to be allowed to dictate terms to the council and divide public opinion like they have," he said.
He warned more oversized buildings would follow the BIMC.
"Just this week, we've seen a DA presented to council for another amendment to the LEP at the Tremain's Mill site to build, this time, an oversized hotel," he said.
"If [the BIMC] proposal gets up, DAs like this one will arrive thick and fast."
A similar warning came from Jennifer Gray.
"Allowing the LEP to be exceeded for this proposal will, as others have stated, open the floodgates for high-rise in Bathurst, make no mistake, and we can already see that in the Tremain's Mill site," she said.
Ms Gray also felt the decision to amend the LEP would effectively render the document powerless.
"The original processes that established the LEP went through extensive consideration of what's appropriate and in the best interests of the Bathurst community," she said.
"... What point is there in the creation and existence of an LEP if it's going to be allowed to be summarily dismissed, ignored and disregarded at a developer's whim and expectation?"
One of the parties behind the BIMC, however, says a precedent won't be set.
Garry Zauner, the managing director of the construction company that would build the facility, said the amendment to the LEP is site and project specific.
He also defended the height of the building, saying it was of "absolute critical importance" to making an integrated medical centre work effectively.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.