Wayne Cole and Belinda Wright do Bathurst parkrun, then become husband and wife

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated December 19 2022 - 3:07pm, first published December 17 2022 - 11:55am
"IT started with a like and ended with happily ever after" - those are the special words that Wayne Cole shared with Belinda Wright as she stood and smiled in her wedding dress and running shoes.

