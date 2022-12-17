"IT started with a like and ended with happily ever after" - those are the special words that Wayne Cole shared with Belinda Wright as she stood and smiled in her wedding dress and running shoes.
Weddings are always a special union and something to celebrate but on Saturday morning Wayne and Belinda added a unique touch to their big day.
They were wed straight after completing a Bathurst parkrun together as the tail walkers and their guests for the ceremony were their fellow parkrunners.
There were no suits or ties, or dresses or heels, but that is exactly how the couple wanted it.
It was through Bathurst parkrun that their relationship blossomed.
"Our first public outing was parkrun," Wayne explained.
"We'd been training a few weeks prior, just meeting in the morning, doing the run around the river and Belinda said 'Come to parkrun'.
"She took me for a run and we haven't stopped running. We started as training partners, we broke so many barriers together, we try everything together, we never stop.
"We share breakfast, we share lunch, we share a laugh, we share an ever-growing love together. We share life together and today we are together forever."
Belinda did her first Bathurst parkrun in February 2019, but the first time Wayne joined her was on December 18, 2021.
Since then they've continued to do Bathurst parkrun together, but they've also tackled events at Cowra, Lithgow, Orange, Mudgee, Shellharbour, Mount Ainslie and Bourke.
They've done longer runs together as well, including the Glow Worm Tunnel Trail.
"We've been doing running tourism for virtually the last 12 months," Wayne said.
"We go everywhere together, I go out west to do stuff and she come with me. It's just nice."
Given their shared passion for parkrun, Belinda floated the idea about getting married after doing the Saturday five kilometre course in Bathurst.
They even had a fellow parkrunner, Jim Sheehan of JS Celebrancy, to be their celebrant.
"Belinda asked and I said of course," Wayne said.
"Jim is our celebrant, we knew Jim was a parkrun regular too and we ran it by him and he thought it was a great idea," Belinda added.
The pair acted as the tail walkers - the people bringing up the rear of the field - on Saturday. They smiled and waved the whole way and crossed the line after a 57 minutes and 46 seconds.
Sheehan, who whipped around the course in 24:57 before preparing for the ceremony, was delighted to be asked to be celebrant.
"Belinda rang me up two or three months ago and I thought she was having a dig at me originally," he laughed.
"I only knew them to say 'G'day', she knew of me and I don't know how she found out I was a celebrant.
"But I think it's a wonderful idea, good on them. That's their passion, the outdoors and parkrun.
"I thought I'd do the traditional stuff in the park or by the river, but never did I think about doing it at parkrun."
As an organiser said it was: "a testament to the beautiful community at Bathurst parkrun".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.