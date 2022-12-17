Western Advocate
Bathurst cricket talent Blake Kreuzberger guides Western to Country Colts glory

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated December 17 2022 - 1:13pm, first published 1:00pm
Blake Kreuzberger (left) pictured with fellow Bathurst cricketer Flynn Taylor, captained Western Zone to an undefeated Country Colts championship. Picture supplied

BEING captain of the undefeated Country Colts championship winning side - Blake Kreuzberger could hardly have asked for a better way to mark his Western Zone debut.

