Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Rugby Union beats Centrals to go two from two in Bonnor Cup

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated December 17 2022 - 4:26pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
He's impressed in junior representative sides and on Friday night Hugh Taylor top scored for Rugby in its Bonno Cup win over Centrals.

MAKING it two from two to start the latest Bonnor Cup season was good, but perhaps even better for Rugby Union on Friday night was seeing a pair of young guns do their thing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.