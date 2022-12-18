THE Warriors and Saints played out one of the most thrilling games of the season so far on Saturday as the visitors got the job done by just two runs at George Park 1.
City's controlled bowling and strong work in the field would prove the difference, keeping the Saints short of their 161 despite the hosts still having six wickets in hand.
After his side won the toss and elected to bat Josh Coyte (51) was able to help Orange City set a competitive total while the rest of his team struggled to rang around with him for a long time.
Coyte departed to make it 7-124 but late contributions from Tom Markey (20) and Tim Hunt (16 not out) would prove valuable.
Saints stalwart Shane Broes cleaned up the Warriors tail to finish with 3-18 while Bailey Brien (3-29) made key breakthroughs for Pat's, including the wicket of Coyte.
Bailey Brien (24) and Derryn Clayton (19) couldn't go on with their starts but Connor Slattery (49) and Adam Ryan (54 not out) were able to put on 90 runs together.
The issue was that those runs weren't coming at a quick enough rate.
Tynan Southcombe (2-26) was the best of a highly economical Warriors attack, with Shaun Grenfell (0-23 from eight) the best at keeping the runs down.
IT was billed as a potential match of the season to date and the CYMS-Cavaliers clash definitely lived up to the hype at Wade Park.
CYMS kept their status as the only unbeaten team left in the 2022-23 season thanks to their 30 run win, with David Neil's (77) batting and Peter Gott's (3-34) top order-destroying effort with the ball doing the big damage.
Joey Coughlan (33), Tom Belmonte (27) and Will Oldham (22) got CYMS off to a fair start after they won they toss and chose to bat, before Neil hit nine boundaries on his way to a team-high score.
An unbeaten 29 from Rory Daburger helped to push CYMS past the 200 mark.
Joel Thomas (3-32) was the pick of the Cavaliers attack.
Gott managed to clean bowl Cavs' dangerous opening pair of Matt Corben (29) and Bailey Fergsuon (9) before they could get going, and once again sent the bails flying when he had Ethan Urquhart out for a golden duck.
Hiugh Middleton (43) and Cameron Laird (33) kept victory within reach for Cavaliers but a middle order tangle left the team reeling at 7-123.
John Warrington (33 not out) hung around late in the piece to keep the game alive but time got away from his team.
COLTS picked up a much needed victory on the back of a round-high score of 94 from Josh Toole and a five wicket haul from Dave Henderson.
After winning the toss and choosing to bat Colts suffered an early loss of Pat Hill but remaining opener Henry Shoemark (51) and Russ Gardner (43) put on 78 together.
The big hitting innings from Shoemark came at a run a ball and featured four sixes.
Shoemark's departure opened the door for Toole to cut loose on the Rugby attack with a vintage performance.
His 94 off 71 deliveries included seven fours and seven sixes.
Brad Rayner (2-41) was the best of the Rugby bowlers.
Henderson then stepped up with the ball to remove all five of Rugby's top order batsmen, with Ryan Peacock (15) the only player to crack double figures.
Rugby were in all sorts of strife at 6-58 but their lower order gave Colts an almighty scare, as the in-form pair of Brad Glasson (50) and Jameel Qureshi (68)
Rising junior Flynn Taylor (30) also made a strong statement with the bat, but despite the late heroics Rugby would come up just short.
Mark Sheather (3-27) picked up three wickets, including those of Qureshi and Taylor.
THE Tigers will enter the Christmas break sitting on top of the BOIDC ladder after they beat Redbacks to make it four wins on the trot.
Batting depth would be the big factor in ORC's win at Morse Park 2. Six players finished in the 20s and opener Dave Sellers would lead the way with his 44.
Bathurst City sent ORC in to bat but the Tigers got off to a decent start through Sellers and Hamish Siegert (26).
Ben Cant (20) and Rory Franklin (26) also chipped in, before a couple of quick middle order losses put the pressure back on ORC.
Tigers were able to respond with Trent Fitzpatrick, Wayne Sellers and Tim McKinnon each scoring 28 in defiant lower order knocks to help their side see out the 40 overs.
Olly Simpson (4-29) had a great day with the ball for Redbacks and Liam Cain (2-53) was the other bowler to take multiple scalps.
The chase for Bathurst City was always a stuttered one.
Opener Cohen Schubert (17) was the only top order batsman to reach double figures, and if not for a late show from Clint Moxon (30) the final score could have looked much worse for the pursuing team.
It was another team effort in the field from ORC, as Hugh Parsons (3-19), McKinnon (3-36), Jacob Ryan (2-18) and Justin Stephenson (2-38) all had a part to play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.