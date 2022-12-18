THEY'RE the early Christmas presents that City Colts players were dreaming of: A vintage Josh Toole batting blitz and a Dave Henderson bowling clinic.
The Colts pair combined to help take Colts to a 27 run win over a high flying Rugby Union squad on Saturday and give their faltering Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket season a much needed injection of belief.
The former pair of Bathurst representative players produced vintage efforts to deliver Colts their first win of the season, with Toole blasting 94 in the space of just 71 deliveries and Henderson removing the entire Rugby top order to finish with 5-22.
Colts have been showing off their potential to bat with ferocity during their pair of Bonnor Cup wins and Henderson said it feels great to bring that same energy back into a BOIDC game.
"I'm really chuffed. It's great to bring some of that Bonnor Cup form to our Saturday stuff. It's nice to go into Christmas with a win," he said.
"Tooley's innings was certainly great viewing. That's the best I've seen him hitting it for a while. He was crushing them. Some of the bowling helped him, but you still need to jump on that loose stuff and that's what he did."
The Colts opening bowler said it was great to put together a confidence building performance with the ball.
"The pitch probably got a little bit slow throughout the day but all I tried to do was put it on that spot. If you did that and bowled to your fields then you got your help there," he said.
"It was very pleasing to grab a few wickets into Christmas. That gives you a bit of boost going into next year to try and finish the season in the same way."
After winning the toss and choosing to bat Colts lost Pat Hill (0) early but remaining opener Henry Shoemark (51) and Russ Gardner (43) put on 78 for the second wicket.
Shoemark's knock came at a run a ball and featured five fours and four sixes.
His departure threatened to dial back the run rate but it had the opposite effect, as it opened the door for Toole to cut loose on the Rugby attack to all corners of the ground.
Of Toole's 94, 70 of it came through boundaries - seven fours and seven sixes.
Brad Rayner (2-41) was the best of the Rugby bowlers.
It was then Henderson's turn to step up with the ball as he removed all five of Rugby's top order batsmen.
Ryan Peacock (15) the only player in that bunch to crack double figures.
Rugby were in all sorts of strife at 6-58 but their lower order gave Colts an almighty scare, as Brad Glasson (50) and Jameel Qureshi (68) worked together well to keep the team's small chance of a win alive.
Flynn Taylor (30) also made a strong statement with the bat, but despite the late heroics Rugby would come up just short.
Mark Sheather (3-27) also had a great day with the ball for Colts.
