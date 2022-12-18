Western Advocate

Bathurst Presbyterian Church enjoys carols on the lawns of Machattie Park

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
December 18 2022 - 3:00pm
MACHATTIE Park was packed with regular church-goers on Sunday, as Bathurst Presbyterian Church hosted a Christmas carol service.

