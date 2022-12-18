Bathurst Presbyterian Church enjoys carols on the lawns of Machattie Park

MACHATTIE Park was packed with regular church-goers on Sunday, as Bathurst Presbyterian Church hosted a Christmas carol service.
They brought their rugs and camping chairs, as the healthy crowd sung along to some Christmas favourites including Silent Night, Hark! The Herald Angels Sing, The First Noel and Joy to the World, just to name a few.
Children had a blast too, as they heard from Lionel the lion puppet.
Bathurst Presbyterian Church pastor Tristan Merkel said it was an occasion to reflect on Jesus and that he came to earth to save and rescue humanity.
"We love celebrating Christmas," he said.
"Christmas can be a time when life is tough; stress, loneliness, grief, and tension seem to all come out at Christmas. But it's also a time of celebration and joy, as we take holidays, see family, and give gifts.
"Christmas carols are just one of the fun ways to celebrate the season, and doing it in Machattie Park gives it all an element of flexibility and fun."
Pastor Merkel said Bathurst Presbyterian Church is focused on Jesus and his good news.
"There's lots to love about Christmas, and as a church at Bathurst Presbyterian what we love most is Jesus. Jesus is good news of great joy.
"He came to save the lost and lonely, the empty and broken, the sinners. It's why Christmas carols are so bright and festive."
It's the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that the church has been able to host a Christmas carol service at Machattie Park.
The Bathurst Presbyterian Church will host two services over Christmas time, with one on Christmas Eve at 6pm and one on Christmas Day at 9am.
