Western Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekender List
What's on

Explore the history of Bathurst's train services at latest Bathurst Rail Museum exhibition

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated December 20 2022 - 5:21pm, first published December 18 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg French at the latest exhibition at the Bathurst Rail Museum. Picture by Bradley Jurd.

THERE'S plenty of history when it comes to rail in Bathurst and the latest exhibition at the Bathurst Rail Museum is exploring the different train services to the region over the years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.