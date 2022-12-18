THERE'S plenty of history when it comes to rail in Bathurst and the latest exhibition at the Bathurst Rail Museum is exploring the different train services to the region over the years.
Passenger Trains to Bathurst 1876 & Beyond covers the early years of train services, through the halcyon days of the steam era, touches on services like the XPT and Bathurst Bullet, while even looking to the future with the new Regional Rail Fleet.
The mini-exhibition is currently on display in the library room of the Bathurst Rail Museum which with the adjacent Chifley Gallery has now reopened to the public as part of the free entry area of the Museum.
"The exhibition basically starts with the the passenger travel between Sydney and Bathurst and how they went about getting it implemented," Bathurst Rail Museum assistant Meg French said.
"The original line went from Sydney to Parramatta and they needed to keep building the track further west.
"They had to figure out how to get through the Blue Mountains and eventually get out to the Central West. They reached Bathurst in 1876.
"The exhibition takes you through all that and how the trains change through the years."
The exhibition was launched back in October, to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of the passenger train service to the community by the Bathurst Bullet.
Ms French said the exhibition has proven popular with the community.
"People have come in because they've just heard there's a new exhibition," she said.
"They've basically come in to see this, which has been good. We've had good reviews."
The library room was shut during COVID, so Ms French said staff at the museum were please to reopen it back up.
"This was all closed, so we've reopened that all to the public," she said.
"We were using it as offices for council, when they all got split up during COVID."
The exhibition runs through to the end of January next year.
