Bathurst Presbyterian Church returned to the lawns of Machattie Park on Sunday morning for a Christmas carols service.
They brought their rugs and camping chairs, as the healthy crowd sung along to some Christmas favourites including Silent Night, Hark! The Herald Angels Sing, The First Noel and Joy to the World, just to name a few.
Bathurst Presbyterian Church pastor Tristan Merkel said it was an occasion to reflect on Jesus and that he came to earth to save and rescue humanity.
The Bathurst Presbyterian Church will host two services over Christmas time, with one on Christmas Eve at 6pm and one on Christmas Day at 9am.
