HOLDING a Christmas ham aloft in triumph after winning a triathlon - it's not something Angela Smith had ever imagined she'd be doing.
But on Sunday, just three weeks after Smith made her triathlon debut, that's exactly what she was did.
She did so as the women's winner of the Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club's Christmas short course race.
"It's something to look forward to now. This morning I had no energy, but then I was like 'Tri, okay, ready to go'," Smith said.
"Yeah I am hooked."
Smith revealed she's hooked enough to have already signed up to race at the iconic Huskisson carnival and joked that she's banned from going shopping for any more cycling gear.
It was the 16 kilometre cycle leg that she most proud of in Sunday's race.
All the female competitors - long course, short course and teams - started together in the same wave.
Smith was the fastest of the short course entrants to complete the 300 metres swim - she clocked a 6:11 - but there were still people ahead of her as she set out on the cycle course.
Once she got her new cleats clipped into the pedals, she set herself the goal of catching Amanda Robinson.
"I got my new shoes and I thought 'I'm going to try and pick up in this' and I did. I got them in before the roundabout, so I'm happy," she said.
"I was aiming for Amanda, she took off and was about a kay in front of me on the bike so she was my goal.
"I thought if I could get her, that would be my goal for the day and I did it.
"I had a bit more of a kick, when I got out on the road the adrenalin kicked in and I just said 'This is just the cycle, focus on that'."
Smith's cycle split was a 34:07, then it was a 2.5km run to finish.
"Then when I hit the run it was 'Just run, just run, just run'," she said.
Run Smith did, bringing it home with a 13:54 split to post her first triathlon victory.
Her overall time was 56:56, beating out Virgina van Gend (1:00.37) and Bec O'Connor (1:03.52).
But that wasn't where the event finished for Smith.
She then watched on with pride as her nine-year-old daughter Lucy completed her first triathlon.
"That's what I wanted from it," Smith smiled.
Meanwhile in the women's long course race, Hollee Simons powered to yet another win in what has been a brilliant season to date.
She finished more than 12 minutes clear of her nearest rival, crossing the finish line in a time of 5:25.
Simons was first out of the water with an 8:35 split, but it was on the bike that she really asserted her dominance.
She averaged 36.2km/hr for a 26:26 split - more than four minutes faster than any of her rivals.
She then finished off with a 19:32 run to earn herself another Bathurst club win and a Christmas ham to boot.
