A person became trapped following a crash involving a truck on the Mitchell Highway on Monday morning.
A spokeswoman from NSW Ambulance confirmed that paramedics had been called to the scene near Windera, roughly 10 kilometres west of Orange.
"We are assessing two patients at the moment," the spokeswoman said at 8.50am.
"It appears that the truck driver, a man in his 40s, appears to be okay following our initial assessment.
"We've got another male patient who is currently trapped."
The crash happened between a semi-trailer and a sedan.
While it has not been confirmed if the road has been closed as a result of the crash, the spokeswoman did say that it took place near roadworks on the highway, indicating traffic would be slow at the minimum.
NSW Police have been contacted for more information.
