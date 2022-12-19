Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bathurst Swim Club competitors claim eight national qualifying times at State Age Championships

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated December 19 2022 - 1:37pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bathurst Swim Club's 13-15 years boys relay side claimed a national qualifying time.

THIRTY personal bests and eight national qualifying times.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.