THIRTY personal bests and eight national qualifying times.
Bathurst Swim Club's week at the Swimming NSW State Age Championships was a great success for the team, especially with the disrupted build up that the team of seven competitors have been through.
Jack Mulligan, Molly Cassel, Alex Evans, Liam Deegan, Nikki Browne, Jacob Wilson and Hudson Peisley represented the club against the top swimmers that the state has to offer.
Between them they claimed six individual national qualifying times while the team's 13-15 boys relay team were a big highlight from the event, with a pair of national qualifying times from their events.
Bathurst Swim Club head coach Emilie Miller said the team travelled to Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre with tempered expectations, and they should be pleased with the performances they delivered.
"I think it's a really positive start to our summer for these senior guys. Obviously they've had a hard summer so far, with meets cancelled due to either gas outages or floods, so this was the first time a lot of these senior guys have raced," she said.
"We had a mixed bag of results, but we're very proud of where they are at this point of the season. They didn't have a lot of race experience, and their prep wasn't ideal, so we're happy with how they went.
"Three of our swimmers are out of town, so the floods affected their ability to get to training, and we lost a couple of sessions with the gas outage as well, so I thought they swam impressively."
The team didn't take long to make waves on day one, as the boys 13-15 years 4x50m team set a 3.28 second personal best time.
Mulligan, as the first swimmer in the event, was able to use his time as a national qualifier for the 50m.
The same team returned two days later to record another three second personal best.
On the same day Evans was on fire in the boys 15 years 200m freestyle to record a national qualifying time.
Other swimmers began to get in on the individual qualifying action, with Browne (15 years 50m butterfly) and Mulligan (13-14 years 100m freestyle) booking their spots.
"The boys [4x50m] freestyle relay was certainly a highlight. Three of the four boys in that race swam national qualifying times for their individual splits, so that was exciting for us," Miller said.
"That gave us great confidence going into the rest of the week, since that was on the opening night on Saturday."
Miller said the team's individual qualifying times came on the back of some tough efforts in training.
"For them to get a couple of national times this early in the season is great because it takes the pressure off them towards the back end of the season, since they're not having to chase those times quite so hard," she said.
