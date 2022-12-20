THERE was a great crowd at the Bathurst Showground on Saturday, December 17, for the last Bathurst Farmers' Market for 2022.
Usually held on the fourth Saturday of each month, this month's markets was held on the third Saturday because of Christmas.
People were able to wander through the pavilions and sample or buy fresh regional produce.
READ MORE:
The market's aim is to encourage locals to sell locally grown or produced items within the Bathurst and Central West region.
Western Advocate photographer Phil Blatch was there on Saturday and took some photos.
Did we get a pic of you?
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.