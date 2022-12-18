A PERSON became trapped following a crash involving a truck on the Mitchell Highway on Monday morning.
A spokeswoman from NSW Ambulance confirmed that paramedics had been called to the scene near Windera, roughly 10 kilometres west of Orange.
"We are assessing two patients at the moment," the spokeswoman said at 8.50am.
"It appears that the truck driver, a man in his 40s, appears to be okay following our initial assessment.
The person in the car, a man, was initially trapped but photos taken at the scene show they have been removed from the vehicle.
The crash happened between a semi-trailer and a sedan.
Transport for NSW confirmed that the road had been closed as a result of the crash.
"Westbound motorists are diverting via The Escort Way and Peabody Road while the eastbound diversion is via Amaroo Road and The Escort Way," a statement read.
"Traffic in the area is heavy so motorists are advised to avoid the area and use the diversions in place.
"Emergency services and traffic crews are on site working to free a trapped person."
NSW Police have been contacted for more information.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
