WEBB the weapon, Qureshi quality and then keeping cool in a tense final over - it helped Bathurst to beat Orange in Western Zone Cup thriller.
The Hamish Siegert skippered Bathurst second XI went into Sunday's round three match against Orange hungry to post their first win in the inaugural cup competition.
Win they did at Riawena Oval and while there was only two runs it in at the end, that was enough for Bathurst.
It is a win which may also see them get another crack at Orange.
While at this stage no final for the cup has been scheduled, Western Zone officials will discuss with the relevant associations the possibility of staging a decider next year.
Bathurst, Orange and Dubbo all posted one win apiece during the rounds.
If there is to be a final Dubbo would be the team to miss out on nett run rate. If no final is played Orange will be declared champions.
"Far out, it was a great game in the end, oh my gosh," Siegert said.
"They needed 12 off the last two overs, Hughy Parsons and little Flynn Taylor, they closed it out perfectly for us, they did the job.
"They controlled it, which was awesome, but everyone contributed when they needed to. I couldn't fault the energy of the boys."
While Parsons in particular did a good job with the ball at the death, he conceded just two runs off his final over, it was vice captain Yousuf Qureshi and wicket-keeper Ricky Webb who really did the damage.
Webb blasted an unbeaten 51 off 39, which included a pair of sixes, in Bathurst's total of 7-254.
Qureshi then took 4-42 off 10 overs to help keep Orange to 9-252.
"Ricky Webb, who knows, something about his bat happened, it was really good. It must've been his cricket bat, I don't what it was, but it was good," Siegert laughed.
"Yousuf, he took a four-for which was real good, it was a really gusty effort from him.
"He was just very clinical which is what you need in that sort of game. It was really good for us to have that on our team."
Siegert was also good for Bathurst as after winning the toss, he made 53 runs opening the batting.
Part of that was in 48-run first wicket stand with Pat Hill (18).
While Ben Cant (35), Lachlan Roach (26) and Parsons (14) all made starts, as Bathurst lost four wickets in the space of 32 runs Siegert was a little worried.
When the seventh wicket fell in the 45th over Bathurst was on 185 and a score of 200 plus looked in doubt.
But Webb and Dave Rogerson (20 off 12) turned up the aggression. They put on 69 runs together in a key partnership.
Rogerson hit four boundaries while six of Webb's last 14 scoring shots were sent to the rope or over it.
"It was a real game changer for us, him and Dave Rogerson, they did awesome," Siegert said.
"We probably didn't have as many wickets as we would've liked in hand at that point, but they must've been seeing the ball well.
"We got the runs we needed. Ricky, he's a very attacking batsman."
Orange captain Rory Daburger (3-31 off 10) had the most success with the ball for the hosts, while former Bathurst representative Joey Coughlan took 2-33.
In reply Orange's top order of Will Oldham (38), Josh Coyte (54) and Daburger (51) all fired and while Qureshi spearheaded the fight back with the ball, the hosts weren't done.
Coughlan came in at number six and crunched 41 off 39 to put the pressure back on Bathurst.
But Parsons removed Coughlan in the 46th over then Taylor took a pair of wickets to help Bathurst to a two-run win and possibly into the final.
"We knew they had a good batting side so we knew we had to bowl well," Siegert said.
"We were hoping to get some early wickets but that didn't happen, but anyway, the boys stuck at it and came away with the win which is awesome."
