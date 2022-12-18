Western Advocate

Damaged gas pipeline under Macquarie River near Bathurst now permanently repaired

Updated December 19 2022 - 11:49am, first published 10:50am
Jemena operations manager Craig Farrugia talks to the media in November after gas supplies were cut off to Bathurst. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain

ABOUT six weeks after it was damaged, a gas pipeline under the Macquarie River near Bathurst has now been permanently repaired.

