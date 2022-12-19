HARD to believe we're already halfway through what has been an entertaining BOIDC season that's been packed full of surprises, centuries and excitement.
Who got themselves an early Christmas present? Who has work ahead of them? Who could be the surprise packet?
Here's five things we learned from the last round of action before the mid-season break...
THERE was always a sense that a young ORC team could mould themselves into a threatening side for the 2022-23 season, given that many of them had a year of BOIDC experience under their belts.
But I'm not sure many could have seen this coming.
They now sit atop the BOIDC ladder at the halfway point, thanks mostly in part to two outright victories, and they'll go into the break on the back of one of their best team performances of the year.
Captain Dave Sellers finished on 44 while six other players made it into the 20s to set up the Tigers' victory over Bathurst City.
Now it's about avoiding the same scenario as last season.
The Tigers missed out on last season's finals series, based on quotient, after they went down in five out of six games during the back half of the campaign.
With the extra experience from that unfortunate scenario to their names you would back ORC to avoid letting things slip from their grasp again.
More than half of the team have played for Bathurst in a Western Zone Premier League or Western Zone Cup game this season, and those selections have definitely been justified.
IT'S the same deal as recent seasons: City Colts have some of the most destructive batters in the competition but they need to find a way to bring the right temperament to the longer version of the game.
Colts picked up their first win of the BOIDC season on Saturday, against Rugby Union, but it's not the right time to bring out the blue and black confetti just yet.
The big points in this competition come from the two day matches and the club still needs to find a way to maximise their potential in those games.
How do Colts go about approaching the two day matches when they make their return?
When batting first do they try and respect their wickets to a greater degree or do they let their aggressive batters play their more natural game and attempt to keep the run rate elevated?
Those are the burning questions skipper Russ Gardner will need to address.
If the club can rally around the recent performances from Josh Toole and Henry Shoemark then they'll give themselves a chance to climb the ladder.
AN interesting stat from the opening half of the season: Orange CYMS have batted first in all five games that they've either finished or begun.
The unbeaten squad have obviously enjoyed being the side setting the targets in their matches this season so it begs the question of whether their opponents should try changing things up - even if it isn't the ideal call to the conditions.
Is it ideal to have not pursued a target with half of the season already gone? Well, the table says that it's so far been perfectly fine for the green and golds to do just that.
Until someone else has the chance to make CYMS do the chasing we won't have much of an idea of how they'll handle the pressure.
When reflecting on the way CYMS have respected their wickets throughout the campaign so far you would think they'd cope perfectly fine.
As it stands, after their win over Cavaliers on Saturday, they're the team setting the standard with the willow.
CONFIDENCE building wins don't come much better than a two run win over an opponent who looked like they would, for all money, get the job done.
Orange City somehow kept St Pat's Old Boys just short of their total of 161, despite the Saints having six wickets in hand at the time they played out their full 40 overs.
It's a big result, especially between two recent juggernaut clubs trying to rekindle their form of recent seasons.
A hole in game management might have played a hand in the Saints' unsuccessful chase but nothing should be taken away from the Warriors' strong bowling, led by Tynan Southcombe's 2-26 from eight overs.
We've the Pat's top order take teams apart in the past and there's no doubt they'll come back stronger over the two day format when time is on their side.
WHO doesn't like pre-emptive awards being given out to help drum up some extra content?
Some of these made-up prizes are quite desirable while teams might want to try and not be holding onto them by the time the end of the season comes around.
Sydney Thunder award for lowest team innings: City Colts 39 (round six, versus ORC)
Pakistan versus England at Rawalpindi award for highest team innings: Rugby Union 6-407 declared (round seven, versus Orange City)
Marnus Labuschagne award for back-to-back centuries: Bailey Ferguson 109 and 116 (rounds six and seven versus Orange City and Bathurst City)
Abrar Ahmed award for best bowling performance of season: Lachlan Skelly 8-54 (round six versus Cavaliers)
Endless suffering award for making this section tougher than it should be to complete: PlayHQ
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
