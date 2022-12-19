Western Advocate
The gift of heat: Christmas Day might be city's hottest day of December 2022 so far

Updated December 19 2022 - 2:47pm, first published 1:30pm
A festive pink geranium photographed by Sharyn Semmens.

CHRISTMAS in Bathurst might end up being the hottest day of December so far, according to the seven-day forecast.

