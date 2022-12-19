CHRISTMAS in Bathurst might end up being the hottest day of December so far, according to the seven-day forecast.
The clubhouse leader for the city's hottest day of the month so far (and, therefore, summer) is the 28.7 degrees recorded on Sunday, December 11.
Those who thought summer was about to rev up were given a wake-up call when, just three days later, Bathurst got to only 15.7 degrees on December 14 - more than 10 degrees below the long-term average maximum for Bathurst for December and equal to one of the city's maximum temperatures way back in early winter.
With the Bureau of Meteorology's seven-day forecast now encompassing December 25, locals can start their Christmas Day planning.
If the forecast 29 degrees comes to pass, that will mean shorts, T-shirts, thongs, lots of cool drinks and - for those who have them - maybe a little dip in the pool.
As a means of comparison, Bathurst had a top of 28.4 degrees on Christmas Day last year (and just 20.5 degrees a few days later).
For those lamenting the cool start to summer in 2022-23, a look back at the summer of 2019-20 might make the current mild temperatures seem more appealing.
As 2019 came to an end, Bathurst had already endured a heatwave of temperatures of 35.3, 37.5, 38.7 and 40.3 degrees from December 18 to 21 and was staring down the barrel of a second heatwave of at least twice the length.
