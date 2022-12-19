HIS bike might have been purchased before some of his rivals were even born, but Mark Windsor's oldie was the goodie that helped deliver him victory and grandpa bragging rights.
Windsor decided to use a bike he rode in his early years of triathlon on Sunday when the Bathurst Wallabies staged their annual Christmas round.
The cycle leg is where Windsor's real strength lies and though opting for an older machine, he still covered the 16 kilometre course faster than any other competitor.
While there were wind gusts of up to 32km/hr, Windsor clocked a 25:42 split as he averaged 37.3km/hr.
"I'm using my really old bike, it would be nearly 50 years old. It was just a matter of getting it set up right," he said.
"It was the bike Kerryn brought me in the early 80s. I used to use it in triathlon years and years ago and I wondered how it would go. The bloke that built it was the bloke that built the frames for the LA Olympics in '84.
"I went and seen him and he fixed it all up for me, so I thought 'I have to use this thing now'. Now I can send him a photo and say 'You know that bike won the Christmas ham?'
"It went really well, because of the wind it allowed me to get a run of time."
The run of time helped Windsor to take the lead in the men's short course race and ultimately set up the victory.
Windsor was third to complete the 300 metres swim leg which came first, but he reeled in James Kelly then Tom Hanrahan on the bike.
Windsor backed that up with an 11:26 effort for the 2.5km run to take the honours in an overall time of 44:35.
Hanrahan (45:57) placed second with Sebastian Prior (55:06) third. They are both younger than Windsor's bike.
"It's all about Tom beats me in the swim, I can get him back on the bike and there is not much in the run. The old bike come good for me today," Windsor said.
"The Christmas one [triathlon] has always been a nice social one, over the years Santa has turned up for the kids. It's also a nice build up to the serious one on Australia Day."
Just as Windsor was pleased with the way his bike performed, he was pleased with the Christmas ham prize that accompanied his win.
"Over the years, I did Tour of Tassie and each town would give you something related to the town. So I used to win a variety of prizes, but not in recent times," he said.
"It's really cool to get something like a ham. The big thing is on Christmas Day when the boys and Meg are up I can say 'You know I won that? You know that ham, I won it in the Christmas triathlon'.
"It allows a grandfather to really brag."
A ham, an oldie but a goodie and bragging rights - it was certainly a merry Christmas triathlon.
