ONE man has been taken to hospital following a head-on crash on the Mitchell Highway near Orange.
Emergency services were called to the stretch of road 10 kilometres west of Orange at about 8.30am on Monday, December 19.
At first, the driver of a sedan was trapped following the crash which also involved a truck, although photos taken at the scene showed they had been freed less than an hour later.
A statement from NSW Police read: "About 8.30am today, emergency services responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the Mitchell Highway, Windera, around 10km west of Orange.
"Officers attached to Central West Police District were told a black Audi A4 sedan collided with a semi-trailer that was driving in the opposite direction."
Police said the 69-year-old male driver of the semi-trailer sustained injuries and was taken to Orange Health Service in a stable condition. The 64-year-old male driver of the sedan was uninjured.
"Inquiries are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident," police added.
A little after 9am, Transport for NSW confirmed the Mitchell Highway had been closed near the crash.
"Westbound motorists are diverting via The Escort Way and Peabody Road while the eastbound diversion is via Amaroo Road and The Escort Way," a statement read.
"Traffic in the area is heavy so motorists are advised to avoid the area and use the diversions in place.
"Emergency services and traffic crews are on site working to free a trapped person."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
