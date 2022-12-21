Western Advocate
Home/Photos and Video

Heather and Lucas Clayton have recently expanded their family business; Clayton's Western and Outdoors

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated December 22 2022 - 12:48am, first published December 21 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AFTER 13 years in business, the Clayton family have finally settled into a storefront, with Clayton's Western and Outdoors being officially opened in Georges Plains.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.