AFTER 13 years in business, the Clayton family have finally settled into a storefront, with Clayton's Western and Outdoors being officially opened in Georges Plains.
With five young children, part-time work and properties to tend to, Heather and Lucas Clayton have added another notch in their belt, opening a physical store for their business.
"We started with a mobile store, which got difficult after our third child and then we just moved onto online sales," Ms Clayton said.
"Then a few months ago we decided we would move into more of a shop front."
The store stocks a vast array of items that are essential for any modern day cowboy or girl.
"We do western wear boots, hats, jeans and just general cowgirl and cowboy accessories," Ms Clayton said.
"We love to buy Australian made, that's what our passion is."
One Australian made brand that can be found on the shelves of Clayton's Western and Outdoors is Ringers Western.
"We keep quite a decent range of Ringers Western gear, and then our biggest brand, which we import from the states is Panhandle Western Wear, so they sort of do rock and roll cowboy and cowgirl," Ms Clayton said.
As well as stocking popular country and western brands, the store also stocks products that have been hand crafted by local residents.
"So lots of our stock ... the clock, a hat rack, all of the mirrors are actually made by a local gentleman. He brings bits and pieces in, so he usually has a chair and other bits and pieces out the front for sale but that's gone at the minute."
The business is run from a homely and rustic shed on the Clayton's picturesque property in George's Plains, ensuring that the whole experience is about more than just shopping.
"All of the timber from the walls and all of the tin has come from really old buildings on a family property," Ms Clayton said.
"When we were building it we wanted to bring that really old feel to it, so it just adds to the atmosphere, and us being out of town and having that nice drive helps as well."
The products stocked by the business and the craftsmanship behind the building has warranted an extremely positive reception.
"People come in the door and they just love it," Ms Clayton said.
"We get really good reviews from when people tell other people.
"We get people who come all the way from Sydney just because they're friends told them that they have to come to this store and it's really nice to get that kind of feedback."
This feedback, and the opportunities to be able to build connections with people who have similar interests is the thing that Ms Clayton loves the most about the physical store.
"I actually like the conversations with the customers that come in more than anything," she said.
"It's nice to talk about where people come from and what they're into and ... being a bit personal when people come in and finding the time to chat."
Clayton's Western and Outdoors is open from 10am until 5pm from Wednesday to Saturday, with additional opening times being available via appointment.
