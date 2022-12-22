The Bible speaks of the birth of Jesus, and the name given to him as Emmanuel- which means God with us. The Bible, and in turn the Christian church, makes some big claims for who Jesus is. The babe at the centre of the nativity scene is God with us. The claim is Jesus is God come among us. That could be good news. It is not just Emmanuel - God with us - that lifts the burden. It is the whole good news, of God with us in Jesus who came from the God the Father, lived, was crucified and died for our sins, raised from the dead, ascended into God the Father, and whose return is imminent, who lifts the burdens that bend people over and down. It is not magic. It takes more than a day. Indeed, it takes every day. Every day of getting up, reading the Bible, saying our prayers; praying at lunch time; praying in the evening. Faith in action. Every day of handing our burdens over to Jesus. That is faith in action. It is laying down our burdens to take up life. Faith in action. Some burdens are with us for life. The death of a loved one can't magically be changed how much we wish, or pray, but the burden that might stop us from living can be lifted. Physical impediments and so-called disabilities cannot necessarily be 'fixed.' Some marriages end in divorce. Some illnesses end in death. Many will live with mental illness all their life. But, the burdensomeness of much is relieved by the one who can lift the burden. In lifting the burden, enough, capacity is realised. Life can be lived. God with us embodies mercy for the world. Those who have been drawn into the life of the God can find their lives built into the outreach of that mercy to the world that Jesus 'God with us' embodies.