CHRISTMAS is always an important occasion on the calendar for families and friends, who often get together to celebrate the season.
But for churches across the world, it's an occasion to reflect on the birth of Jesus.
We asked a number of Bathurst clergymen why Christmas is so important to them.
Christmas is so much fun. It's when the gathering of family and friends, gifts and (usually) warm weather collide.
However, it is the origin of the event that makes it so important. God coming to earth in human form is the centrepiece of human history.
God himself, in all humility, endorsed humanity in all its beauty and fallenness. The birth of Jesus made it possible for people like us to know God personally.
No other faith has a God like this. No other world view elevates humanity while dealing with innate fallenness. This message has shaped our civilisation and is the key to its successful future.
That's why I take time with my family and friends to celebrate Jesus' birth.
Why is Christmas so important?
Lets look at it a different way - "What if Christmas had never happened ?"
There would be no summer family gatherings, nothing to look forward to as days get longer and thermometers climb, no Christmas gifts, no holiday traditions, no Christmas carols, decorations or Christmas trees. Without Christmas, December 25 would be a terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad day!
If there had never been a Christmas, the world would be far different than it is today - in ways you may never have imagined. For instance, when Jesus came, He taught His followers to love God, but also their neighbours! (Luke 10:27). To live out this idea, His followers invented the idea of organized charity.
It was the early Christian communities that stressed support for widows, orphans, the sick and disabled. They organized efforts to help those who were dying. They built, staffed, and paid for hospitals. In recent times, Christ's followers have founded virtually every charitable organization on earth, including the Red Cross, the Salvation Army, World Relief, World Vision, Samaritan's Purse, Food for the Hungry, and Compassion International.
Without the birth of Christ, education would be very different today. Oxford, Cambridge, Harvard, and Yale universities , and almost every one of the first schools in Australia were founded by Christians.
If there had never been a Christmas, much of the good in this world would be missing. Everyone has a Christmas memory. A Christmas memory that stands out in your mind today....one that you'll never forget? None of our great Christmas memories would have happened.
But without Christmas, We would have missed something important: Christ would not have come. I don't even want to think about life without the birth of Jesus into this world. He came as one of us. Think about it for a minute. He was the creator of the universe, the one that made everything ..and He chose to come to earth as a fragile, vulnerable human. What possible motive could He have had to come and endure such disrespect and mockery? To go through the pain of the cross, only to be rejected by the very people He died for. Only one reason that I can think of and it's found in John 3:16 For God loved the world so much that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him will not perish but have eternal life.
It was purely the love of God that brought that baby to earth 2,000 years ago. We cannot understand the depth of God's love for us. It is incomprehensible to our human minds that anyone ... much less our creator ... could love us that much. Especially when mankind treats Him the way we do.
Christmas shows us God's love.
That's' why Christmas is so important
Mark Sutton, Pastor at Bathurst Evangelical Church
Recently an acquaintance remarked that Christmas is good because of holidays. Fair enough. For most of us, Christmas is a break from the busyness and weariness that's a product of normal life.
But that got the cogs in my brain grinding (slowly!). Yes, sure, we need Christmas because life is tiring and not easy. But that's only partly right ... there's more to it.
Things were also tough at the first Christmas - when Jesus was born. Those living in Israel did not have it easy, because their country was occupied by a foreign power. But more than that, the people of Israel, supposedly God's people, were pretty much ignoring God and doing their own thing. They were in a mess.
The more things change, the more they stay the same! For many, times are tough now. Think of those in Ukraine! And there's the spill-over from that war - world-wide shortages, inflation and economic hardship. And then of course there's COVID and all its ramifications, plus increasing international tensions, deep concerns over climate, increasing divisions within our own society, and more. It's a mess! And all the while, ignorance and rejection of the God who made and loves us grows. By doing our own thing, the wreckage is plain for all with eyes to see!
And that's why Christmas is so important. Because God sent his son, Jesus to live among us and to show us how to live. But much more than that, Jesus came to restore our broken relationship with our creator. He came, and gave his life, to clean up our mess. He lived, and died, so that we humans could be restored to where we are meant to be - at peace with God, and through that, peace with one another.
That's why Christmas is so important.
For Christians, Christmas is important because we celebrate God amongst, Emmanuel, that God became human in Jesus.
That's right at the heart of our faith. Everything comes from that.
Obviously Christmas has got a long cultural history in different places and it's an interesting time in our culture but it's also therefor a great opportunity to give out the Gospel message.
Merry Christmas?
How much of Christmas day is a sense of achievement in peacefully making it to the lounge after lunch for a snooze? I saw this quote on social media recently that is helpful: "The first Christmas was simple, it's okay if yours is too?"
That's the beauty of Christmas every year, not just when things are tight or who we get to celebrate with. The point of Christmas is simple, God came to earth to be with us because of what we couldn't achieve on our own - the best present of all - peace with Him. Without this there is no hope, with Him, supreme hope.
Happy New Year?
Yes! With all the upheaval of the last couple of years with COVID-19 and now the cost of living and interest rates, can we look ahead in hope to 2023?
Yes! Jesus is still risen from the dead and we live on with assurance of the ultimate future being secure.
Christmas brings a lot of different feelings and emotions-sometimes good, sometimes bad.
The one things Christmas wants to brings us is hope. Christmas is the story of God looking down on a tired, hurting, and sin-stained world.
A world full of people in danger. And the Christmas story is the story of a Rescuer - Jesus - who came to save us from our hopeless situation. God didn't stay in heaven, he came down to be with us, to save us.
There are multiple meanings to Christmas. It is a rich celebration.
Australia is a long way from the Northern Hemisphere's centuries old pagan religions of worship of the sun god. There the days get shorter and darker up to the 22 December. Will the sun ever return? Then the equinox on 22 December, and the days start to get longer. The worshippers of the Sun god rejoiced. The Christians introduced the celebration of Christmas to coincide with the worship of the sun god to speak of the celebration of the birth of the Son of God.
In the Southern Hemisphere our situation is very different to the northern. Here summer is usually in full force. Heat. Barbecues. Trips to the beach, or aquatic centre. Here also it is a celebration at the end of the year. It is a time when families and friends get together. In workplaces, a time to unwind, and enjoy the company of colleagues. For many, Christmas signals the end of the working year, and the start of a break before starting back in the new year. The giving and receiving of presents, the colour, Christmas trees, tinsel and lights, offers a kind of hope. Perhaps next year will be better. Certainly, it offers a fresh start. A time to unwind, relax.
The world over, many live with a heavy burden. Some burdens are self-imposed. Many burdens come upon us. Some burdens can be managed. Many burdens cannot. Christmas afternoon and Boxing Day are peak times (the peak is Mother's Day) for calls of people to Lifeline seeking a burden lifted. Suicide rates are also very high at Christmas. Family and Domestic violence, relationship breakdowns are more prevalent at Christmas. Loneliness burdens many at Christmas; some of the loneliest places are in a crowd. Depression is prevalent. It can be difficult for many to see past the tinsel, Christmas trees, stars, lights, nativity scenes to what is behind those symbols. Aphorisms such as love, joy, peace, and hope while good for many, can seem unattainable to the burdened.
The Bible speaks of the birth of Jesus, and the name given to him as Emmanuel- which means God with us. The Bible, and in turn the Christian church, makes some big claims for who Jesus is. The babe at the centre of the nativity scene is God with us. The claim is Jesus is God come among us. That could be good news. It is not just Emmanuel - God with us - that lifts the burden. It is the whole good news, of God with us in Jesus who came from the God the Father, lived, was crucified and died for our sins, raised from the dead, ascended into God the Father, and whose return is imminent, who lifts the burdens that bend people over and down. It is not magic. It takes more than a day. Indeed, it takes every day. Every day of getting up, reading the Bible, saying our prayers; praying at lunch time; praying in the evening. Faith in action. Every day of handing our burdens over to Jesus. That is faith in action. It is laying down our burdens to take up life. Faith in action. Some burdens are with us for life. The death of a loved one can't magically be changed how much we wish, or pray, but the burden that might stop us from living can be lifted. Physical impediments and so-called disabilities cannot necessarily be 'fixed.' Some marriages end in divorce. Some illnesses end in death. Many will live with mental illness all their life. But, the burdensomeness of much is relieved by the one who can lift the burden. In lifting the burden, enough, capacity is realised. Life can be lived. God with us embodies mercy for the world. Those who have been drawn into the life of the God can find their lives built into the outreach of that mercy to the world that Jesus 'God with us' embodies.
Christmas is a reminder. The most important in life is not always the most apparent. We might be looking at it but not see it. The tinsel, the star, the lights, the Christmas tree, the baubles, the presents, the carols, the wise people, the shepherds, the heavenly choir, the nativity scene, all point to something beyond themselves. They point to the merciful God with us who lifts our burdens enough to move beyond existing to live life.
Christmas is so important because it reminds us we are not alone on this planet. Not alone in this existence. There can be purpose, direction, hope, peace, and life in its fulness. Be blessed this Christmas. Lift up to God the burdens of pain, concerns, dashed hopes to God in prayer. Take up the life, hope and peace that the babe of the nativity - God with us - offers each one.
