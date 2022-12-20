2022 IS coming to an end, and with it all the trials and tribulations that have been encountered throughout.
2022 saw new COVID variants arise, Russia invade Ukraine, an extreme surge in the cost of living, the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the overturning of significant abortion laws in America, and climate catastrophes all over the world.
On a local level, these climate catastrophes led to significant flooding in Bathurst and the Central West, which in turn, led to weeks of crisis with homes and businesses being left without a gas connection.
Bathurst has also seen proposals for a new Integrated Medical Centre reach new heights, environmentalists band together to protest the removal of mature trees in the area, and Mount Panorama return to its pre-COVID glory.
It has been an unpredictable year for Bathurst residents, but there is hope that 2023 may be more foreseeable.
Lenny Dawe Psychic Medium, who operates from the Hands for Reiki business in the Bathurst Chase centre, took the time to execute an oracle reading.
The question of the reading: what's in store for Bathurst in 2023?
Utilising the Magical Mermaid and Dolphin Oracle by Doreen Virtue, Mr Dawe performed a "past, present and future" reading.
"We are asking the oracles, what the oracles see as a general forecast for Bathurst for the next year," he said.
The past card: 'You're Being Healed.'
"This card means that we're being helped and that heaven is working behind the scenes to help even if we don't see the results yet," Mr Dawe said.
The present card: 'Let Yourself Receive.'
"This about allowing others to give you loving care and receive without guilt or apologies," Mr Dawe said.
On a collective level, Mr Dawe felt the card was calling for community groups to work collaboratively and come together to reach a common goal.
The future card: 'A New Dawn.'
"This card says that the worst is now behind and positive new experiences are on the horizon," he said.
"This is about new beginnings on a day to day level, we can learn to expect the unexpected. Make a wish in the New Dawn, and see what can be manifested."
