Expect single lane closures during work on Mitchell Highway this week

THOSE travelling between Bathurst and Orange will need to take into account single lane closures this week.
Transport for NSW says there will be asphalt patching, line marking and essential maintenance to repair sections of the Mitchell Highway between the two cities.
It says asphalt patching near Guyong, East Guyong and Pretty Plains will take place at night under single lane closures from Monday, December 19 between 7pm and 6am and is expected to take two nights to complete, weather permitting.
Meanwhile, line marking at East Guyong will take place under single lane closures during the day from Wednesday, December 21 between 7am and 6pm and is expected to be complete in one day, weather permitting.
As well as lane closures, according to Transport for NSW, reduced speed limits and traffic control will be in place.
Following the completion of patching at Pretty Plains, the road will be returned to a speed limit of 100 kilometres per hour.
Transport for NSW is asking motorists to drive to the conditions, obey signs and traffic control and allow extra travel time.
It says project sites will close down during the Christmas period from Friday, December 23 until Monday, January 9, 2023.
It's been a busy year on the Mitchell Highway between Bathurst and Orange which has included night detours and road widening.
