Expect single lane closures during work on Mitchell Highway this week

Expect single lane closures during work on Mitchell Highway between Bathurst and Orange this week

Updated December 19 2022 - 3:07pm, first published 2:49pm
THOSE travelling between Bathurst and Orange will need to take into account single lane closures this week.

