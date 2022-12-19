Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Grace Schumacher, Alex Mitton claim two titles each at Bathurst Summer Open

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated December 20 2022 - 12:21pm, first published December 19 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

GRACE Schumacher and Alex Mitton made the most of the home court advantage to each come away with a pair of titles from the Bathurst Summer Open.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.