GRACE Schumacher and Alex Mitton made the most of the home court advantage to each come away with a pair of titles from the Bathurst Summer Open.
Schumacher was too strong in the women's singles draw and then joined forces with Mitton to take out the mixed doubles crown.
Mitton picked up a second doubles title when he teamed up with Matt Stewart to record a thrilling upset win in the men's doubles final.
As the number one seed the pressure was on Schumacher to take out the single crown but she dropped just 11 games over the course of her five matches.
The final was a one-versus-two seed matchup, with Schumacher prevailing 6-0 6-3 over Eva Lozitskaya.
Schumacher and Mitton proved a formidable combination in the mixed doubles to win the final as top seeds 6-3, 6-1 over unseeded pairing Carl Buchtmann and Sophie Oldham.
Mitton and Stewart went into the men's doubles as fourth seeds and managed to stun the top ranked duo of Riley James Courtney and Liam James O'Neil 6-7(4), 6-3, 11-9.
It was an impressive super tiebreak success over the two players who were the finalists in the men's singles draw.
The tournament was a great chance for Schumacher to get in match time before her junior season with the University of South Florida Bulls gets underway early next month.
"I really miss coming back home and playing with my family, and having them out here supporting me. That's something I've really been enjoying," she said.
"I had back to the US on the 2nd of January to start the season on the 6th. Last year I played as the number one, and I'll have to play off for my position, which will be either one or two.
"It's been amazing over there. It's been one of the best experiences I've ever had. It's a different world of tennis over there. The team format, the amount of support you have and the atmosphere is really great."
Schumacher said the result of her singles final on Monday looks deceptive on paper.
"The last match was my toughest one for sure. She hits some really good shots and is a really solid player," she said of Lozitskaya.
"I've trained with her in Sydney in the past, for a little bit, but I stayed tough and got the win.
"I was really happy with how I played. As the tournament went along I got used to playing on the synthetic grass, since I've been mostly playing on hardcourt.
"The mixed doubles was really fun. We had a really tough match in that final. We hadn't played together in a match before this, but we've been training together."
Despite having never played together as a combination before Mitton said the partnership on court with Schumacher felt completely natural.
"Every time Grace has come back from the US we've had a hit. We get along quite well and we know each other's games from our training sessions together. It was never an issue getting on the court together and playing some half-decent tennis," he said.
"We were top seeds so we went in with that extra little bit of pressure on us but, for the most part, we were really solid."
Next on the agenda for Mitton will be Tennis Victoria's Country Week, which runs from February 12-17 in Yarrawonga.
He'll be part of a Bathurst team that includes Stewart, Jeorge Collins, Matt Gibson and Harry Evans.
