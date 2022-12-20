THE bid for World Skate Games downhill glory in Argentina may not have played out as Bathurst duo Mitch Thompson and Jaydon Howarth hoped for but they're keen for the new season of racing to come.
Thompson and Howarth recently returned from the World Skate Games, where the represented Australia on the global stage in the biggest major downhill event since COVID-19 brought the international circuit to a halt.
An unfortunate crash early into Thompson's quarter-final brought his tournament to an end while Howarth came up just shy of making an appearance of his own in the final 16 when he came undone on the final corner.
Thompson - a former champion of his home Newton's Nation event in Bathurst - had set his sights on a podium finish but watched his campaign come undone when he was forced off the course on a long right hand turn.
"Jaydon was unlucky to come unstuck in the final corner while making a pass to move onto the quarter-finals. I faced a similar fate in my quarter-final heat where I was unlucky to be crashed out by a fellow rider, resulting in finishing 11th overall for the event," he said.
"For me I was disheartened, as I felt a podium was very possible, but that's how racing goes sometimes."
Downhill is often a sport where riders get to show off their individual flair with their uniforms and boards, but the World Skate Games put the focus on country representation.
Thompson said sporting the green and gold was a great experience.
"Representing Australia is a great honour. This event is extra special as we really feel the weight of being an Australian athlete," he said.
"It was very professional wearing the green and gold. The support that we got from our external team was great as well, and really helped me focus on the racing side."
Even with the amount of experience he has under his belt Thompson said there were plenty of unique challenges the Argentina course provided that he hadn't seen before.
"The course was pretty surreal. It was set on the side of a dam. It snaked down to the bottom with three hairpin turns. That made racing super tight, as all the top riders were able to go all out attack mode on the course," he said.
"It was an easier course to learn but little tweaks made up a lot of time depending on how you took the corners. After a lot of runs with the other Australian team riders we learned what worked best for both qualifying lines and race strategies.
"I was nailing some corners but after following other team mates I worked out where to make up time in corners I wasn't as strong at.
"I learned a few things on this track. More so the wind blowing up this huge valley caused a gusty side wind that meant when drafting in behind someone to pass, to get the full benefit of their drag you would sit slightly offset as the draft was being blown slightly sideways - definitely a new experience."
Thompson and Howarth will now turn their attention towards the next season of the World Downhill Skateboarding Championship, which made its debut this year.
"A proper world circuit is making a comeback so after almost three years of touch and go COVID racing we are back to full steam," Thompson said.
"For me that means travelling to North America, Europe, Asia and South America to once again take on the world.
"After the WSG in Argentina it was a good confidence builder to confirm that I'm still at the high end of the sport, and that will definitely drive me to more race wins in the future."
