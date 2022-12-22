Your own private haven is waiting

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday December 23: 148 Long Ridge Road, Billywillinga:
Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about 5 Kumali Circuit, or click here to discover this week's realestateview eEdition.
Situated at Billywillinga on the northern side of Bathurst, 148 Long Ridge Road is conveniently only ten minute drive to Eglinton and a short 20 minute drive to the centre of Bathurst. This private and elevated retreat offers uncompromised views of the native Australian landscape and with not a neighbour in sight, there are 95 acres to explore. You can regularly see goats, emus, echidnas, eagles, kangaroos and numerous other wildlife.
The property consists of a comfortable and spacious three bedroom home with every room in the house offering amazing views. There is also the north-facing living room and generous dining room, together with an open plan kitchen.
A bonus to this property is the self-contained studio that has separate access from the main road. The studio comprises bathroom, kitchenette, separate electric hot water and is fully furnished. In the past, the studio was a successful short term rental on Air BnB.
The property has excellent water storage with approximately 230,000 litres, and this is shared over six tanks feeding from the house, garaging and studio.
Outside the home you will find a massive three-bay shed on a concrete slab with power and lighting, while a three-bay carport is attached to the home. There is also a chook pen, bird aviary, firepit and much more. Accessing to the property is a sealed road, plus dual frontage on Long Ridge Road & Billywillinga Road.
Nearby Bathurst is a tablelands city has a rich history and fast paced, promising future. As the home of Mount Panorama circuit, the city of Bathurst is synonymous with the world of motor racing.
Located 200 kilometres west of Sydney, it is the oldest inland settlement in Australia and has a population of approximately 45,000.The median age of the city's population is 35 years; which is particularly young for a regional centre (the state median is 38), and is related to the large education sector in the community.
The first gold rush occurred in Bathurst and today education, tourism and manufacturing drive the economy. It is the 10th fastest growing urban area in NSW outside of Sydney which has resulted in increased urban development.
Bathurst has retained a mix of main street shopping along with enclosed shopping centres within the CBD. Kings Parade is a park setting with several memorials of people and events in history and is a popular meeting spot.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.