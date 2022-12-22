Your own private haven is waiting

Situated at Billywillinga on the northern side of Bathurst, 148 Long Ridge Road is conveniently only ten minute drive to Eglinton and a short 20 minute drive to the centre of Bathurst. This private and elevated retreat offers uncompromised views of the native Australian landscape and with not a neighbour in sight, there are 95 acres to explore. You can regularly see goats, emus, echidnas, eagles, kangaroos and numerous other wildlife.