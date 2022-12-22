I RECENTLY visited the Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum (AFMM) along with some students from Bathurst Public School.
The students have created a project for the Local Schools, Local Stories Showcase at the museum called The Story of Ralph Entwistle.
This clever display outlines the connection between the AFMM both through the history of the building, which was the original Bathurst Public School, but also through a connection with Ralph Entwistle and the Ribbon Gang.
Ralph and the Ribbon Gang were executed somewhere close to the current site of the museum and Ribbon Gang Lane.
They were buried on the site of the present-day Bathurst Public School, in paupers' graves on the corner of George and Lambert streets.
Well done to all the students who were involved.
CELEBRATE the arrival of 2023 with friends and family at the Adventure Playground on Saturday, December 31.
This year the event will feature the Bluey Live Interactive Experience where Bluey and her little sister, Bingo, will perform live on stage.
The first performance will be at 5.10pm.
The event will feature delicious food, live entertainment, activities for children, market stalls and a spectacular fireworks display.
For more information, visit www.bathurst.nsw.gov.au
ON behalf of the councillors and staff at Bathurst Regional Council, I would like to wish everyone a merry Christmas and a happy new year.
I hope you have a chance to take some time out and enjoy the company of loved ones.
For the many people who work over the festive period to keep essential services running smoothly - thank you. Your dedication and commitment are appreciated.
This is a time for celebration, but also a time for reflection. I would like to remind everyone to spare a thought for those who may be less fortunate than us.
