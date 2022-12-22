Western Advocate

Exploring the extraordinary stories of this historic city | Mayor's say

By Mayor Robert Taylor
December 22 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Robert Taylor with Bathurst Public School students.

I RECENTLY visited the Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum (AFMM) along with some students from Bathurst Public School.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.