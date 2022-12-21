Western Advocate

Turf establishment will continue over Christmas at the Bathurst Sportsground

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated December 21 2022 - 5:39pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
At the Bathurst Sportsground surface has undergone a significant upgrade. Picture by Bradley Jurd.

WORK will remain ongoing over Christmas at the Bathurst Sportsground and it could still be months before the ground is reopened.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.