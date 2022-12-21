WORK will remain ongoing over Christmas at the Bathurst Sportsground and it could still be months before the ground is reopened.
Cricket site screen installation, full turf establishment and sand slit drainage still requires completion before the historic venue can be used for sport again.
Bathurst Regional Council technical services manager Bernard Drum said a majority of works at the Sportsground have been completed.
"Works completed include bulk earthworks, stormwater drainage and irrigation," he said.
READ MORE:
"Concrete works include dish drains and footpaths, and slab works to the front of the existing amenities building.
"A new sportsfield playing profile has been constructed including turf, along with a cricket wicket. White picket fence reinstatement and goal post installation has also occurred."
Work be ongoing over Christmas with turf establishment and well into the new year, with the ground unlikely to be ready until closer to autumn.
"Turf establishment will continue over the Christmas period with a suitable watering program following fertiliser application in mid-December," Mr Drum said.
"Sand slit drainage works are programmed to be undertaken in late February. Following completion of the drainage works, final grow-in of turf can be completed prior to the field being ready for use."
The works at the Sportsground are being conducted as part of a $1.5 million funding project from Bathurst Regional Council, the NSW Government and Cricket NSW.
The Sportsground has historically hosted cricket, athletics and rugby league, having hosted 25 Group 10 Rugby League grand finals between 1950 and 1981.
The last cricket match played at the Sportsground was the 2021 Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket grand final back in March of that year, which saw Bathurst club St Pat's Old Boys lose to Orange City.
Records of the Sportsground's existence can be traced back to the 19th century, when it was once referred to in the National Advocate archives as the Bathurst Cricket Ground.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.