Vandalism suspected at Bathurst Aqua Park at Chifley Dam

Updated December 19 2022 - 5:37pm, first published 5:21pm
Bathurst Aqua Park. File picture

LESS than a month after it opened for the season, the Bathurst Aqua Park at Chifley Dam has suffered a setback after an apparent act of vandalism.

