Vandalism suspected at Bathurst Aqua Park at Chifley Dam

LESS than a month after it opened for the season, the Bathurst Aqua Park at Chifley Dam has suffered a setback after an apparent act of vandalism.
The Bathurst Aqua Park Facebook page carried a message on Monday morning to "the people that thought it would be funny to damage the aqua park equipment".
The Facebook page said holes had been stabbed in the aqua park obstacles and hosing had been cut, costing operators "a lot of money as they are not repairable".
"We are a private business that comes here every year to create a fun environment to the people of Bathurst and surrounds," the message said.
"If anyone has info, please let us know. You will be rewarded."
Despite the damage, the message said Bathurst Aqua Park is open all school holidays, seven days a week, from 11am to 4pm.
The aqua park had already had a difficult start to the season after its opening weekend was pushed back a week due to flooding.
"We had some park that was damaged, so we had to borrow some park from up in Brisbane," owner Michael Hickey said late last month.
"We had to fly some other park in as well and we've done a lot of patching. We had to basically pull the park out and start all over again."
The aqua park has also had to battle with low water levels and blue green algae at the dam in previous years.
Despite all that, the aqua park owners have persevered through the challenges and the attraction has returned for 2022-23.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.