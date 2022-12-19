Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Former St Pat's gun forward Nic Barlow signs up with Blayney Bears

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated December 19 2022 - 7:27pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Pettit will return to co-coach Blayney in 2023 alongside Jesse Nixon, while (inset) Nic Barlow will join the club from Canowindra.

Blayney has taken the first steps towards a maiden Peter McDonald Premiership appearance in 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.