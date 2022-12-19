Western Advocate
Bathurst City drawn to face Cowra Valleys in Western Zone club knockout opener

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated December 20 2022 - 10:01am, first published 8:30am
Liam Cain is one of Bathurst City's young talents who will get the chance to face new rivals in the Western Zone club knockout. Picture by Phil Blatch

AN overdue cricket competition that will flourish in seasons to come - that is how Bathurst City captain Mark Day views the new Western Zone club knockout.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

