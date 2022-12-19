AN overdue cricket competition that will flourish in seasons to come - that is how Bathurst City captain Mark Day views the new Western Zone club knockout.
To be run for the first time next year, the inaugural edition of the knockout will feature 12 teams which come from five different centres in Bathurst, Orange, Dubbo, Parkes and Cowra.
While Day and fellow his Redbacks get to play club cricket against Orange teams as part of their regular season, the chance for outfits from across the wider Western Zone to square off is something he's eagerly anticipating.
"Cricket hasn't had this, if you don't play rep cricket you don't get to play people from those different towns," Day said.
"I honestly really like the idea, I know a few people spoke about it in years gone by and it obviously got no traction. I don't know what got it off the ground this season, but it's a really good idea.
"The only draw back is that some people might look at it and think 'Oh no, more Sunday cricket' but I think once you get through that first year or two and people realise it will be a good comp, then I think people will see it flourishing.
"I just think it's a great concept and will only get better in years to come. I think it's well overdue."
It has been a long while since Bathurst City's first XI has won a premiership trophy.
Redbacks were crowned Bathurst's first grade champions in seasons 2015-16 and 2016-17.
Though there have been finals campaigns since then, including making the 2017-18 Bonnor Cup Twenty20 decider, Redbacks haven't been able to claim any major silverware.
The chance to win the first Western Zone club knockout, as well as offering players a new cricket experience, is what lured Redbacks to sign up.
"We were all quite keen as an overall club to give it a crack this season. It is a really good concept which will give a lot of cricketers that don't get the chance to play that higher level rep cricket a chance to play teams from other towns," Day said.
"That was a massive motivation and we will also give a lot of boys within the club a bit of a run so they get the chance to experience it as well, it's just more cricket to be honest.
"With all the rain we had at the start of the year, the more cricket the better to be honest. And yeah, of course we want to win it."
Redbacks have been draw to face Cowra Valleys in the opening round of the knockout on January 22.
Cowra Valleys plays in the Parkes and District competition. With the first three rounds of that competition being abandoned due to wet weather and a forfeit following that, the side has seen little cricket so far this season and it's hard to get a gauge on form.
As for Redbacks, they currently sit seventh on the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket ladder.
But Day is anticipating a good battle.
"I don't know a whole lot about them to be honest, but I'm sure they've got some good cricketers. They wouldn't have put a team in if they didn't have good cricketers," he said.
"It should be a good game and I'm really looking forward to it actually."
The format for the new competition will be 40-overs-a-side one-day matches and though not what Day had initially anticipated, he expects to see clubs play an aggressive brand of cricket.
Given a loss spells elimination and there will be players that are unknown to their rivals, the Redbacks captain is excited about what will come.
"I was under the impression that it was going to be a Twenty20 comp but then I saw the draw and it was a one-day game, but look that's fine, there are still going to be good games of cricket," he said.
"I still think there will be some good attacking cricket and it will be something good to watch."
While Redbacks must ultimately win four games to be crowned champions, for fellow Bathurst hopefuls St Pat's Old Boys the path is a touch easier.
The defending BOIDC champions have a first round bye as do Lachlan champions the Cambridge Cats, Whitney Cup holders Dubbo CYMS plus RSL Colts.
They'll play their first games in round two on February 5.
Though there is a long standing rivalry between the Redbacks and Saints, Day said if his club doesn't win the first edition of the knockout then he hopes it's them.
"We want a Bathurst team to win it, it's like everything. We are home grown here and want Bathurst to do well whether it be rep cricket or BOIDC," he said.
"If we can't win the comp we want the other Bathurst team to win the comp. They don't have to slog it out like us, but oh well."
Survive round two and its a February 19 semi-final, with the decider to be played on February 26.
As well as the Bathurst City versus Cowra Valleys clash, round one will see South Dubbo versus Orange City, Orange CYMS facing Macquarie and Newtown pitted against Centrals.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.