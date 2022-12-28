Western Advocate

First-time councillor Margaret Hogan has her say on some of the big issues in Bathurst

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated December 29 2022 - 11:12am, first published December 28 2022 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillor Margaret Hogan.

Just over a year since our current crop of councillors were elected (or re-elected), we've sought their views on some of the big subjects in Bathurst.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.