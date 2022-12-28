Just over a year since our current crop of councillors were elected (or re-elected), we've sought their views on some of the big subjects in Bathurst.
From a bypass to the Chifley Dam wall to flooding and infrastructure improvements, we've offered them the chance to have their say.
Today we speak with Margaret Hogan, who was elected to Bathurst Regional Council for the first time at the 2021 December election.
A number of us set out to change the culture of council and improve communication with the community.
I'd like to think we've gone a long way towards achieving that and I hope the community is feeling that they have a collaborative council who is genuinely prepared to engage and listen to the community it serves.
This past year has been one of the best years of my life. Being on council is an immensely interesting experience.
We need to set a clear strategic vision of what Bathurst might look like beyond the current 20 year Community Strategic Plan.
We need to look 50 or 100 years into the future and do some high level strategic planning to describe what we want for the city and the region. For instance:
Council's Floodplain Management Plan is about to be revised so the timing of the flood will actually provide critical information for the new plan. That data should only strengthen our current position.
As the city keeps expanding we have to resolve access routes across the river, including Eleven Mile Drive. I'm proud of the work I've done on water this year - for instance, helping reignite interest in the historic groundwater tunnel.
There is now a willingness to revisit and explore groundwater opportunities as another piece of our water portfolio.
I've also been talking recently with the finance department about the possibilities of water tank subsidies or developing a loan system to encourage larger tanks being put into new estates beyond what's currently required by BASIX. Those conversations will continue in 2023.
Addressing the $136 million asset backlog. As at June, 2022, that's the estimated cost to bring our assets up to a satisfactory standard.
Of that figure, 56 per cent ($77 million) relates to road and road related infrastructure. We need to sit down together as a council and work out exactly what our priorities are moving forward and develop a clear plan of how, and in what order, those backlog issues are to be tackled.
The 2018-2020 drought gave us a remarkable opportunity to examine the effectiveness of Chifley Dam, particularly the 19 week period (Oct 2019 - Feb 2020) when the Fish River had extremely low flows and we were totally reliant on the dam.
Any decisions about raising a dam wall need to include a formal reflection of how the dam performed in the drought of record and what it actually delivered to Bathurst. For instance, we know that the dam dropped 5,400ML over that 19 week period but only 1500ML was delivered to Bathurst.
Other water uses and losses in the system totaled 3900ML meaning that 72 per cent of the water released from the dam was not delivered to Bathurst. This included irrigation, evaporation, seepage, river losses and water filtration plant filter backwashing. When that review is done and when we produce an overarching, long term Water Asset Management Plan.
I'll give you an answer to this question. Water is the most complex issue we deal with. There are many parts to the puzzle - not just on the supply side but also the way we use and conserve it.
I would like all the Bathurst CBD to have significant tree plantings and good canopy cover. I think we can probably do better than ornamental pears and there are modern engineering methods that can accommodate large trees in urban areas.
If the Integrated Medical Centre and car park project goes ahead, that only strengthens the case for planting tall, broad street trees and creating a beautiful, shady city centre for future generations.
This is an issue that has not been brought to my attention. If it is an issue we definitely need to look at it. We want our community to feel safe at all times.
I'd like to see an increased focus on creative marketing letting the wider world know what we know - that Bathurst is a fabulous place to live and do business.
There are already some exciting projects afoot that have the potential to drive new business. Encouraging contemporary medium density housing on the fringes of the city should be a priority in coming years.
Continuing to beautify the city with trees and promoting active transport will encourage more movement in the city centre too.
Absolutely.
As the population grows throughout the entire Central West, do we really envisage heavy trucks moving through our city centre in 50 years' time?
Yes, we need to create a clear, efficient transport path for the Bathurst of the future.
