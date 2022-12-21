Western Advocate

By Member for Bathurst Paul Toole
December 22 2022 - 10:00am
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole says Christmas is a time to be grateful for what we have.

PARENTS across the state can access $150 worth of vouchers through the Premier's Back to School NSW program, giving a boost to household budgets through savings on textbooks, uniforms, stationery and other school essentials.

