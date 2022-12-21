PARENTS across the state can access $150 worth of vouchers through the Premier's Back to School NSW program, giving a boost to household budgets through savings on textbooks, uniforms, stationery and other school essentials.
Parents, guardians and carers, including foster carers, can apply for three $50 Premier's Back to School NSW Vouchers per child, which can be used at registered businesses towards items including bags, shoes, prescribed textbooks and lunchboxes.
Applying for the vouchers is simple and can be done in a matter of minutes using the Service NSW app, on the phone or by visiting a Service Centre.
Applications for the vouchers are open now and will expire on June 30, 2023, giving everyone plenty of time to take advantage of the savings.
Parents and carers can search for registered businesses in their area by using the online Business Finder Tool and can use multiple vouchers in one transaction.
The Premier's Back to School NSW program is one of more than 70 government rebates and vouchers available through the Savings Finder program.
For more information about the vouchers, visit www.service.nsw.gov.au/back-to-school-vouchers, call Service NSW on 13 77 88 or visit your local Service NSW Service Centre.
Customers can search for registered businesses at vouchers.service.nsw.gov.au/vouchers/providers-search/
MORE young people in out-of-home-care (OOHC) will have an opportunity to pursue their university dreams as the NSW Government funds 10 scholarships across Charles Sturt University's six regional campuses.
The scholarships will provide a life-changing opportunity for young people in regional NSW who want to pursue further studies after school.
More young people across the regions will receive financial support so they can continue their studies, while being able to attend university closer to home.
It is another way the NSW Government is helping those in rural and regional areas reach their full potential without having to leave their communities.
Each scholarship provides up to $28,500 across three years of study: enough to earn an undergraduate degree.
These scholarships will support young people who have experienced trauma and other challenges to secure a brighter future.
They will offer much-needed support to students from regional, rural and remote areas across the state who are in OOHC, or have been in foster or kinship care in the last three years.
The scholarships will be available at the Charles Sturt University campuses in Albury-Wodonga, Bathurst, Dubbo, Orange, Port Macquarie and Wagga Wagga.
The NSW Government also funds scholarships for young people in OOHC through Western Sydney University.
LOOKING back on 2022, it's certainly been a year which has presented us with a number of challenges. But together we have worked through them.
I want to thank the community for your support as we have continued with our record investment across the Bathurst electorate, making this a great place to live, work, invest or raise a family.
In a few days, Christmas will be celebrated all over the world.
It is that time of year when our friends and family come together and celebrate with joy and spread happiness.
And there are many traditions on which Christmas is centred.
These traditions help us in enjoying Christmas to its fullest. They may include having decorated the Christmas tree with lights, exchanging gifts, attending church for prayers or even spending time with friends and family.
Santa Claus arrives for the kids and gifts are exchanged on Christmas Day. The sharing of a gift and having a meal with one another helps everyone to realise how grateful they are to have a family that cares.
Christmas remains the most enjoyable time of the year. It is time to be grateful for what one has. It is the best time to eat tasty food and spend time with your loved ones. It is a festival that spreads warmth in each individual.
So this Christmas, make sure you enjoy it to the fullest.
And for those who are travelling on our roads, be sure to plan your trip in advance so that you arrive safely at your destination.
We all need to remember that every time you get behind the wheel of a car, the decisions you make can have fatal consequences.
Once again, I'd like to wish everyone a very merry Christmas.
Take care, stay safe and I'll see you in 2023.
