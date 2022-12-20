BATHURST Cycling Club's final event before the festive break provided plenty of close battles across the grades, with members battling for Christmas hampers on the Perthville roads.
Josiah Cooke (A grade), Ian Grant (B grade), Rob Stephen (C grade) and Lara Allen (D grade) all came away with the victories in their events, along with some extra goodies to make their Christmas that little bit better.
Cooke (44 minutes and 24 seconds) beat home Jack Cannon, Aaron Rogers and Oscar Hansen in a thrilling group sprint for the top grade prize.
It was a similar story in C grade where Stephen (54:58) had Ray Thorn, Scott Allen and Peter Wilson right on his wheel when they crossed the finish line.
Meanwhile, Grant and Allen managed to gain small breaks ahead of their rivals.
Grant got home in 47:44 to beat home David Hansen by 11 seconds while Allen broke away from the pack in the late stages to win D grade by three seconds over David Hyland.
Bathurst Cycling Club president Hyland said there were great battles to be had on the Ryan's Two Road course.
"Results were close, particularly in A, B and C grades, and that's been reflected in the times," he said.
"Josiah is one of a number of promising and talented junior local riders who compete regularly on the road. He's had a good year, finishing second in the Rockley Cup this year. Jack races regularly and is consistent while Aaron had his first race in Bathurst for six years.
"Ian is riding very strongly at the moment with a few recent wins. David Hansen, from Orange, and Tony Shaw both race regularly and have been very consistent.
"Rob has been racing competitively for 50-plus years and is always consistent. It was a close sprint finish with Ray Thorn.
"D Grade had a large field with myself, Lara and Cathy staying together until the bottom of St Johns Road. Lara took the win, and is coming off a recent successful track carnival and strong year on the road."
Hyland said the club are down on numbers around the summer holidays but he was still pleased with the turnout for the weekend.
"Rosemary Hastings has been organising the hampers for a number of years for the winners. There were chocolates also for other riders, and a special mention on the day went to Rookie of the Year Teagan Smith, who is new to road racing with the club," he said.
"Numbers could have been better, but there has been a lot of other racing going on, including recent track carnivals in Sydney and Melbourne."
The last social event for the club before Christmas will be an opportunity for road cyclists to try their hand at track cycling in an easy-going environment.
"Friday night is a 6pm start at the velodrome for both road and track bikes," Hyland said.
"Road and track bikes will be on separately, with a separate warm up. It's a bit of fun to celebrate Christmas, with a barbecue and emphasis on a social atmosphere and to bring together those riders that do not participate in track."
