Western Advocate

Juanita Kwok received the Max Kelly Award for her article on the Lambing Flat Riots

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated December 23 2022 - 4:49pm, first published December 22 2022 - 11:00am
Dr Juanita Kwok with the Max Kelly Award for her article The Lambing Flat Riots and the Chinese Quest for Compensation. Picture by Alise McIntosh

FOR SOME, writing a thesis seems like a daunting task, but for Juanita Kwok, completing her PHD left her with more questions, questions she was determined to answer.

AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

