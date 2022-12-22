FOR SOME, writing a thesis seems like a daunting task, but for Juanita Kwok, completing her PHD left her with more questions, questions she was determined to answer.
After years of research, her quest for answers paid off.
These answers came in the form of research for article written in addition to her thesis, and Ms Kwok was rewarded for her efforts.
"I have been awarded the Max Kelly Award at the History Council of NSW annual awards," she said.
"I was awarded it for an article which I wrote, which was published in the Journal of Australasian Mining History. The name of the article is The Lambing Flat Riots and the Chinese Quest for Compensation."
Upon receiving the award on December 6, Ms Kwok said she felt a sense of complete euphoria.
"I was really pleased, I knew it was new knowledge and it was an important story and so I really wanted to write it," she said.
"I'm very proud to have won the award ... It feels gratifying and it's nice to be recognised by my peers."
Despite receiving impressive recognition, Ms Kwok said the primary reason the article was to bring forth new information regarding the Lambing Flat riots.
"I wrote it because when I was researching my PHD thesis; The Chinese in Bathurst: Recovering Forgotten Histories, I came across a petition," she said.
"The petition was written in 1864 by a group of Chinese people who had assembled ... on the Abercrombie River and they had all come from all these distances to say that in 1861 they had been driven from the gold field at Lambing Flat during the riots."
These riots culminated with the attack of around 2000 Chinese miners, who were subsequently driven off Lambing Flat (now known as Young) after their camping grounds and possessions were destroyed by European, American and Australian miners.
"They had claimed compensation, and they had been awarded compensation but when they came to receive it, they were told that they had arrived too late," Ms Kwok said.
As well as bringing forth new information in regards to the riots, Ms Kwok said she was hoping the article would allow people to develop a new perspective regarding the events.
"The focus on my paper is more about Chinese people knowing and insisting on and persisting on claiming their rights and being redressed for their losses," she said.
The perseverance of the Chinese population in their pursuit to receive this compensation, ultimately resulted in the awarding of a percentage of their original claim.
"I'm looking forward to people reading it, and maybe changing their view of the Lambing Flat riots so that it doesn't only symbolise 19th century races but so that it can also symbolise Chinese persistence in seeking justice and compensation."
Ms Kwok also said she was looking forward to presenting her findings to Bathurst audiences in the new year.
"I'll be giving a talk at the Bathurst Historical Society in July 2023 about my research," she said.
