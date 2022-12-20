Western Advocate
Bathurst brothers Nic and Nate Barlow excited to play a full season together as Blayney Bears

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated December 21 2022 - 11:14am, first published December 20 2022 - 4:30pm
Bathurst brothers Nate and Nic Barlow played for different clubs in different competitions this season, but in 2023 they'll both be Blayney Bears.

WINNING a premiership together as Carcoar Crows - it was a moment brothers Nathan and Nic Barlow enjoyed so much that they are now about to embark on another league adventure together.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

