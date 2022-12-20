CHRISTMAS will feel like it's come for a second time for Bathurst's Pania Tapu, Beau Blattman, Tristan Wood and Roxy George when they contest the upcoming Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup.
The Bathurst Goldminers crew of Tapu (14s girls), Blattman, Wood (14s boys) and George (18s girls) will be contesting the annual Albury tournament across January 15 to 21 with their respective NSW Country teams.
Tapu, Blattman and George have been greatly helped in their preparation for the event thanks to their time with the Western Region Academy of Sport.
The academy program is currently in full swing, and has seen greater interest from junior basketballers than ever before.
"We saw over 90 athletes trial for our basketball program, which is the highest that it's ever been," WRAS executive officer Candice Boggs said.
"The interest in basketball in the region is definitely picking up, and so is the standard of the athletes that we've got coming through, and I think that's a credit to the work that's been going on in local associations."
Boggs said one of the most notable aspects of the basketball program at WRAS has been the gradual development of a positive culture.
"We've got a really large coaching staff because we've got around 60 kids in the basketball squad covering three different age groups," she said.
"We have returning coaches plus some new faces in there as well. Our coaches are all doing such a good job of not only teaching basketball skills and techniques to the athletes but also about leadership, and they've created a strong culture in that program.
"The point of WRAS is to train these kids up to give them the best chance of making that next level of representation within their sport. We love seeing kids being selected for things like NSW Country"
Other WRAS athletes involved in the upcoming ACJBC are Indi Amos, Mia Richardson, Kiara McKeown, Millie Sutcliffe, Cooper Crowe and Lochy Nolan.
