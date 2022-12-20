CHRISTMAS is set to be a whole lot more fun and festive for clients of Veritas House Bathurst this year, with 37 hampers being delivered to vulnerable young people and families within the community.
On Tuesday, December 20, the team from Veritas House and the Bathurst RSL Club joined forces to package and deliver the hampers to those in need.
This was all made possible thanks to a generous donation from the RSL Club.
"The club has donated $5000 to Veritas House," said CEO of the Bathurst RSL Club Peter Sargent.
This donation has ensured that the hampers have been filled to the brim with $110 worth of grocery items.
"The hampers are filled with essentials, groceries and things like that, there's some fresh fruit and vegetable baskets as well, cereals, sauces, noodles, bread, just the basic stuff that you need," Mr Sargent said.
It is the third year that the RSL has made a generous donation to Veritas House at Christmas time, and is a cause that the club is always willing to get behind.
"We have been aware of the work of Veritas House for quite some time and our view is that this is just a part of what clubs do," Mr Sargent said.
"What we want to do is make sure that those who are perhaps at greatest risk in our community are getting some direct help."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Mr Sargent believes that this help is especially important during the festive season.
"Christmas is an incredibly difficult time of year and it's difficult for everyone, and even though it's obviously a joyful time, there are also people who don't have that experience," Mr Sargent said.
"We just wanted to make sure that those kids who are doing it a bit tough get a bit of extra help and have something to brighten up their Christmas ... and to give those people some nice things to eat and some yummy treats."
As well as ensuring that vulnerable members of the community will be well fed on Christmas day, the donation from the RSL has also covered the costs for some Christmas surprises.
These surprises were delivered to Veritas House clients who placed a wish on the Christmas wishing tree.
Acting CEO of Veritas House Bathurst Narelle Stocks said she was incredibly grateful for the generosity of Peter Sargent and the Bathurst RSL.
"Thanks to the generosity of the RSL ... and the generosity the Bathurst business community [for] helping to bring smiles to the faces of local people doing it tough at this time of year," Ms Stocks said.
Despite the primary focus of the hampers being to deliver a sense of Christmas spirit to those in need, according to Ms Stocks, it is also a time to boost team morale.
"Assisting to prepare the hampers is a lot of fun for our staff, and our case workers are looking forward to the opportunity to deliver them to each of our clients and to see the smiles on their faces," Ms Stocks said.
Veritas House has also been generously supported by VERTO through gifts for children and sponsorship support for the Foster Care Christmas party; Big W Bathurst; 2BS/B-Rock; and Raine and Horne Bathurst.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.