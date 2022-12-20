Western Advocate
The Bathurst RSL has donated funds to Veritas House Bathurst for the delivery of Christmas hampers

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated December 21 2022 - 9:57am, first published 9:30am
CHRISTMAS is set to be a whole lot more fun and festive for clients of Veritas House Bathurst this year, with 37 hampers being delivered to vulnerable young people and families within the community.

