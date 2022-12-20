TRIPLE Eight Race Engineering has named their driving squad for their attack on the 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour.
The the #888 Mercedes-AMG GT3's Pro line-up will feature Supercars drivers Shane van Gisbergen and Broc Feeney, alongside Mercedes-AMG performance driver Maximilian Gotz.
This year's event in May, at which Pro-Am was the top class, was hugely successful for Triple Eight, whose two entries finished first and third outright.
This was the second win in the famed endurance race for the Brisbane-based team, which also claimed victory in 2017 while working with Maranello Motorsport.
Last time the Bathurst 12 Hour featured the all-PRO class was 2020 when the final hour came down to the wire and Triple Eight clinched third.
After his recent win at the Bathurst International's three-hour GT race, Feeney is excited to be taking on Mount Panorama again in an AMG.
"Any day you get to drive at Bathurst is a good day, let alone in these cars. It's really cool to have the top teams and drivers from around the world coming back to Australia, and getting the chance to go head-to-head with them around one of the best race tracks in the world will be next level."
The 2022 Supercars Championship rookie has competed in the Bathurst 1000 three times and the Bathurst 12 Hour twice, and enjoys the opportunity to diversify as a driver.
"It's definitely an adjustment switching between the right-hand drive supercar and the left-hand drive GT car," Feeney said.
"We're honoured to partner with the championship winning Triple Eight team for the 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour, fielding an all-PRO-outfit," Stefan Wendl, Head of Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing added.
"With the support of strong partners and in the hands of Shane, Broc and Maxi I believe the team have what it takes to be a competitive trio to tackle the infamous Mount Panorama."
