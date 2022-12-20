CREWS are "working around the clock" on repairs to the Blue Mountains rail line, according to the area's MP.
Bathurst Bullet train services have been terminating at Lithgow and buses have been replacing trains in both directions to Blacktown this week as repairs to the line get started.
It follows a freight train derailment at Linden on Wednesday, December 14.
Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle has used her Facebook page to give an update on the repairs, saying work to remove cracked rails and smashed sleepers is well underway.
"Crews are working around the clock to restore our railway infrastructure... The undamaged line is being used to carry the damaged material away and a number of workers and heavy machinery is in the rail corridor, so single line running is not possible at the moment," she said.
"I am grateful to the skilled, hard working railway infrastructure workers who are putting in a massive effort to turn this terrible situation around as soon as possible."
"This line is a vital component of our supply chain and the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government will work closely with industry as crews work hard to get it repaired and reopened," he said.
"The track in both directions is impacted. It is expected more than 15,000 sleepers will need to be replaced, 120 broken rails fixed, and electrical work undertaken to restore signalling along the entire section of damaged track."
The latest problems on the Blue Mountains line follow damage caused by a landslip in July near Blackheath which took weeks to repair.
