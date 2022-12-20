Western Advocate

Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle says crews are working around the clock on Blue Mountains rail line repair after derailment

Updated December 20 2022 - 4:19pm, first published 4:00pm
Work to repair the Blue Mountains rail line at Lawson on Sunday, December 18. Picture from Trish Doyle MP Facebook

CREWS are "working around the clock" on repairs to the Blue Mountains rail line, according to the area's MP.

