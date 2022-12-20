IF you ask Peter Sargent, the Bathurst community already has the medical precinct some are calling for, and it's right where the Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre (BIMC) is proposed to go.
Mr Sargent, the chief executive officer of the Bathurst RSL Club, is among those eager to see the BIMC built on the former Clancy Motors site in Howick Street.
The club has an option deed agreement regarding the land proposed to house the new medical facility and is working closely with the development consortium to see the project, including the associated multi-storey car park, delivered.
Speaking at the public forum at Bathurst Regional Council's ordinary meeting on December 14, Mr Sargent urged council to adopt an amendment to the Local Environment Plan (LEP) that would insert site and purpose specific planning controls that support the development.
Council that night resolved in favour of the amendment.
Some opponents have argued that the BIMC shouldn't be built in the CBD, but instead be co-located with the existing public hospital to created a dedicated medical precinct for the Bathurst community.
Mr Sargent, however, believes Bathurst already has one.
"The Bathurst CBD, in my view, is the right location for the development," he said.
"People talk of establishing a medical precinct. We already have one. It's the centre of Bathurst, where most GPs, radiology, radiography, pathology, dental, chiropractic and physiotherapy [services] are already located.
"Any proposal to move all of these services into some mooted future precinct in the far distant future, near the base hospital, ignores the reality that that is not currently achievable ... and is probably not practically achievable in any case.
"I'm in favour of developing strategy, but it's also important to recognise when the strategy is not practically achievable in a realistic timeframe.
"The CBD is the only currently proposed location where a developer has selected and secured the land needed and is committed to invest."
He fears that, without timely delivery of the BIMC, the community will continue to be disadvantaged when it comes to access to health services.
Mr Sargent said medical services at the Bathurst public hospital have continued to decline "to the point where it seems to become little more than a triage centre for Orange Base Hospital".
He has heard of and personally experienced the long waits for care, only to be redirected to Orange for "relatively basic treatment".
He also fears that fewer and fewer babies will be born in Bathurst, as the maternity unit struggles to provide adequate services.
"That's not good enough," he said.
"And, although we've heard of plans for a significant upgrade of Bathurst Base Hospital, it will most likely realistically only bring it up to the standard we currently need and won't take into account future needs.
"Added to that, there is the very real prospect of losing our only existing private hospital, as the expiry for lease approaches in a facility that desperately needs an upgrade."
He said Bathurst needs the proposed BIMC to overcome these challenges.
In addition to providing more medical services, he pointed to the potential for the integrated medical centre to activate the central business district and provide a much-needed parking solution.
Opponents have also raised concerns about the impact the six-storey integrated medical centre and four-storey car park would have on the heritage of the city.
Mr Sargent said Bathurst has changed substantially since it became Australia's first inland settlement.
"As much as I appreciate and respect the beautiful buildings that represent our colonial history, and I truly do, I don't believe that we should be held prisoner by that. It's possible to do both," he said.
"... This is not a heritage versus medical debate. It's absolutely possible to do both, to move forward and also preserve heritage."
He said the majority of Bathurst residents want the development to proceed.
"Whilst it's important on any journey to look back and see how far you've come, it's more important to look ahead, find and pursue a clear and obvious direction," he said.
