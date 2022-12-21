Wool report: Strong finish as the market enters a three-week recess

THE Australian wool market finished on a very positive note in week 24 as it closed at a new EMI (Eastern Market Indicator) of 1327ac/kg.
That was up 3.83 per cent in Australian dollar terms - and, it must be noted, up 5.5pc in US dollar terms.
Of the offering, 93.5pc was sold. The majority of passed-in wools were the crossbred types.
The merino wools were very strong, with 17.0 micron and finer up to 60ac dearer and 18 micron and broader really accelerating and up to 90ac dearer for the week.
Crossbred wools were basically unchanged.
The market is now closed for a three-week recess and sales won't resume until the week commencing January 9, 2023.
May I wish everyone a very merry Christmas and a happy and safe new year.
