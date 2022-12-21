THE most significant grass fire threat in more than a decade.
That's the stark warning to residents of the district from the NSW Rural Fire Service as the weather warms up and two years of prolific vegetation growth sits ready to cause problems.
The warning comes after a grass fire in a backyard in Piper Street in late October, a notified burn that briefly got out of control on the outskirts of Bathurst in early September and a number of grass fires in the Bathurst district during winter.
NSW RFS Inspector John Bennett said two years of wet weather - and the associated vegetation growth - meant the state was now facing its most significant grass fire threat in more than 10 years.
"It can take just a few days of hot, dry and windy weather for grasslands to cure and for fires to take hold, even in areas which have experienced recent heavy rains and flooding," he said.
"Grass fires can start easily and spread rapidly, threatening homes, crops and livelihoods."
Parts of the Bathurst district were underwater as the Macquarie River reached 6.65 metres in the city in mid-November, but the weather has not been anywhere near as dramatic since.
Bathurst has had about 40 millimetres in the past five weeks or so and there are signs that, after a mild start to summer in terms of temperatures, the weather might be starting to shift.
Maximums of 27, 29, 29 and 28 are forecast from Friday on, which would all be above the long-term December average maximum.
Inspector Bennett said it was important to be ready for the fire risk.
"I urge Bathurst, Lithgow and Oberon landholders to be aware of this increased [grass fire] threat and to prepare," he said.
"Every landholder should have firefighting equipment on hand and ensure that it is in good working order."
"Bathurst, Lithgow and Oberon residents should also update and discuss their Bushfire Survival Plan and know what they and their family will do if a fire threatens."
The top six actions landholders can take to make their property safer are:
Residents should download the Fires Near Me NSW app and set a Watch Zone to monitor fires in their area.
To get information about preparing for grass fires, check www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/grass or visit www.myfireplan.com.au.
To check the Fire Danger Ratings for your area, visit www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or check the Fires Near Me NSW smartphone app.
