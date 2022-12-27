Just over a year since our current crop of councillors were elected (or re-elected), we've sought their views on some of the big subjects in Bathurst.
From a bypass to the Chifley Dam wall to flooding and infrastructure improvements, we've offered them the chance to have their say.
Today we speak with Andrew 'Struthy' Smith, who was elected to Bathurst Regional Council for the first time at the 2021 December election.
Firstly, it has been fantastic being elected as a Councillor. Local government has certainly been a steep learning curve for me.
The highlight to date would have to be the recent adoption for the LEP height change to allow for the BIMC (Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre) development application to be lodged at state level. This integrated medical centre will be critical to Bathurst's medical infrastructure.
Like every organisation, there is opportunity to improve. It is important to look at what could be done better but also reflect on what has been done very well.
The council has had an extremely difficult few years, with major events out of its control. These include the COVID pandemic and weather extremes, which have had a major financial and resourcing impact on the ability to meet the community needs.
Let's hope to get back into a more normal year for day-to-day operations of the council. The focus moving forward needs to be to identify and deliver efficiency and other opportunities for our community.
This is even more essential for all entities in the difficult current and projected financial climate.
Bathurst Regional Council's (BRC) response to the recent floods and gas outage was outstanding. The Long Term Flood Impact Strategic Plan was certainly put to the test. The levees were tested to their full extent and worked to protect a lot of properties.
This was a great outcome and testament to the years of planning and construction of the levee banks. Well done BRC.
It's also worth noting the response time of council to communicate the closure and reopening of local roads was exceptional; let alone the quick repair of some critically damaged roads which isolated residents from town.
Another fantastic outcome was its ability to act quickly in response to the public need for hot showers during the gas outage. Sporting field assets were opened, manned, cleaned, and available for extended periods and were used by many residents.
An opportunity I note is for all authorities to follow the structured and clear communication requirements in relation to major road closures. This will allow for a timely announcement of any highway closures moving forward.
This is the infrastructure backlog we currently face. We need a strategy to prioritise works moving forward.
Two of these priorities are Hereford and Gilmour streets intersection and Eleven Mile Drive's Saltram Creek crossing as a start. These areas impact a large portion of the Bathurst residents daily.
Yes, in a perfect world of no budget restraints, it would be great. However, the current state of play means that this needs to be a priority in the future, not now.
There are many things happening now around BRC's strategic management of water, the Stormwater Harvesting Stage 1 starting construction and the Winburndale Dam wall security works.
The whole community can play a part in water conservation in their own backyards, such as simple rainwater tank installations for older properties in addition to our new developments.
Our Australian climate, with flood and drought, requires us to always be water conscious.
Yes, along with many residents. I would also like to see them planted in the ground where possible. Unfortunately, like most things, this isn't as easy as we would like.
Infrastructure considerations are required as tree roots tend to be very unforgiving in their growth and cause damage to roads, footpaths and underground infrastructure such as water lines, stormwater and telecommunications. This damage then requires additional maintenance and therefore funds. We need to ensure we do it right the first time when planting, and I am sure this will need to have a considerable budget to be achieved properly, so it may have to be completed in stages.
There are likely areas in the suburbs that could be better lit to assist in vision and safety. There is always a need to improve lighting as Bathurst grows.
BRC has been replacing streetlights with LEDs and these upgrades do improve light quality, safety and also reduces electricity consumption by more than 60 per cent. This commenced back in November 2019 with an estimated 5943 lights to be upgraded. This project is nearing completion.
These empty shop fronts can only be filled by continuing to focus both on private and public investment into Bathurst and its CBD.
In my opinion, a great start is establishing the BIMC and car park in the CBD. It will immediately encourage more small businesses to call the CBD home. This would open the opportunity with additional specialists coming to town, increasing the foot traffic in the CBD and providing central parking.
Yes, there are benefits to a bypass when we can divert heavy vehicles from the CBD. This decrease of their traffic flow through town would reduce noise and increase safety.
