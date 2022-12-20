BATHURST charities and community organisations are receiving regular boosts thanks to a partnership with Cleary Fairbrother Property.
The real estate agency is celebrating 12 months of its Giving Back to Bathurst initiative.
On settlement day, the vendors of a sold property get to pick one of Cleary Fairbrother's partner organisations to receive a donation on their behalf.
The donations scheme began with six eligible organisations: Can Assist Bathurst, Veritas House, Meals on Wheels Bathurst, Mitchell Conservatorium, Glenray and the Central West Women's Health Centre.
"We are happy to be associated with several different charities and community groups," Cleary Fairbrother Property's Jay Cleary said.
"We hope that we have helped in a meaningful way to support these organisations throughout the year and look forward to continuing these relationships into the future."
Vendors now have more choice about where their donation goes to, with the real estate agency recently welcoming two new organisations to the Giving Back to Bathurst initiative.
Boys to the Bush and the Bathurst Early Childhood Intervention Service (BECIS) are now able to benefit in the same way the other partner organisations have.
The BECIS team said it was "thrilled" to be part of the initiative and "truly grateful" for the support.
In addition to being part of Giving Back to Bathurst, Boys to the Bush has received funding as a result of its relationship with Cleary Fairbrother.
The agency was successful in an industry application for a community grant for Boys To The Bush, with the $1500 to be used to support disadvantaged youth.
"Boys to the Bush prides itself on its ability to engage vulnerable and disengaged boys surrounding them with good people in their community," community partnerships coordinator Cassandra Tyack said.
"The team at Cleary Fairbrother Property are no exception and have been supporting us throughout the year.
"The successful grant application Cleary Fairbrother Property, lodged on our behalf, will enable us to continue moving forward with positive outcomes for the boys we work with.
"We are truly grateful to have the support of such a generous and community minded business."
